Former driving school owner pleads guilty to paying bribes to CDL examiner

February 14, 2020

Land Line Staff

|

An Alabama-based CDL training academy owner has pleaded guilty to conspiring to pay bribes to a CDL examiner.

James F. Welburn, of Columbus, Ga., and the former owner of American Truck Driving Academy, located in Lee County, Ala., pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit bribery in relation to federal programs, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama.

Welburn’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 5.

The examiner, Michael Jordan, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States last July. A sentencing hearing for Jordan is scheduled for March 24.

According to court documents, Welburn paid bribes to a CDL examiner in exchange for the examiner showing preferential treatment to American Truck Driving Academy students when those students took CDL driving exams. The release states that Welburn paid the examiner $25 per student tested by the examiner.

In exchange for these payments, the examiner agreed to do things like:

  • Test students even though students had not possessed learner’s permits for at least 14 days, as required by federal regulations.
  • Test more than five students in a single day, in violation of state law.
  • Refrain from testing students on certain trucking maneuvers if the students were unlikely to be able to perform the maneuvers.

Related News

driverless

Alabama

High-tech simulator training – wave of the future for truckers

A high-tech simulator is being used in truck driver training in Baja, California. Some think this technology is the future for CDL training in Mexico and the U.S.

By Mary McKenna | April 30

Walmart truck near Bakersfield, Calif.

Crime & Courts

ATA lends support to Walmart in $55M driver wage lawsuit

The American Trucking Associations is backing Walmart in a large federal wage lawsuit. ATA is joined by two mega-carriers in its amicus brief.

By Tyson Fisher | February 14

Celadon gets restraining order in equipment ‘ransom’ allegation

Crime & Courts

Judge grants Celadon’s temporary restraining order in equipment ‘ransom’ allegation

Bankrupt Celadon is seeking relief in federal court from a North Carolina towing company it says is holding some of its trucks and trailers ransom.

By Land Line Staff | February 14

Farmers seek class action status in $1.1 billion lawsuit against C.H. Robinson

Crime & Courts

Farmers seek class action status in $1.1 billion lawsuit against C.H. Robinson

A lawsuit in federal court filed by growers seeks $1.1 billion from C.H. Robinson and its subsidiary. The company issued a statement denying any wrongdoing.

By Greg Grisolano | February 12