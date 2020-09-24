A former California trucking company, Interstate Express, is on the hook for nearly $740,000 after one of its drivers struck another vehicle on a Texas highway. That is nearly half of what was sought during settlement negotiations.

On Aug. 26, a jury for a U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Texas found Antelope, Calif.-based Interstate Express negligent in a 2016 crash that left Alfonso Parra severely injured. The jury awarded Parra more than $530,000 for medical expenses, lost earnings, and physical pain/mental anguish. Nearly $200,000 was awarded to his wife for loss of household services and loss of consortium.

The lawsuit stems from a February 2016 crash on U.S. Highway 81 in Texas. Roy Lester Douglas was driving for Interstate Express and Sacramento, Calif.-based All Ways Transport. Douglas drove for Intestate Express, which owned the Volvo tractor. All Ways owned the Great Dane trailer hauling the cargo.

Parra was driving southbound on U.S. 81 when Douglas “blew through a stop sign,” court documents state. The tractor-trailer struck Parra’s vehicle, causing it to flip over. Parra was traveling at a high speed, resulting in “severe personal injury and very nearly killing him,” according to the complaint. The roof of his vehicle was crushed down to the seat level. Among the injuries sustained were a gash to the head requiring stitches, concussion, severe bruising, and shoulder injuries that required screw implants.

In January 2018, Parra filed a lawsuit against Douglas, Interstate Express and All Ways. The complaint claimed all three parties are responsible for the crash due to Douglas’ negligence. In addition to compensation for Parra, the complaint also sought compensation for his wife.

Unbeknownst to Parra at the time of filing the complaint, Douglas had died in March 2017.

During settlement negotiations, Parra initially demanded $1.4 million. Interstate Express offered $90,000 instead.

At one point, Interstate Express offered as much as $150,000 while Parra went as low as $1.28 million.

According to court documents, Alexander Zhelezoglo and Matthew Sidloski were high school friends who started Interstate Express together. A few years after starting the company, the two split to run separate companies. Zhelezoglo retained Interstate Express while Sidloski started All Ways. The two maintained their friendship. At the time of the crash, Zhelezoglo had borrowed a trailer from Sidloski. Interstate Express has since gone out of business.

The business and personal relationships were not discovered until a settlement conference in March 2019, according to court transcripts. During that conference, the court suggested that All Ways had nothing to do with the crash, including the hiring of Douglas. The court suggested to Parra’s attorney that All Ways should be removed from the lawsuit if that is the case. Regardless, All Ways settled for $2,500 and was dismissed from the case.

By trial, Interstate Express was the only defendant left standing. Aug. 24 kicked off a three-day jury trial, which found Interstate Express’ negligence caused the crash. In addition to the $195,000 to Parra’s wife, the jury awarded Parra the following:

$200,000 for past physical pain and mental anguish.

$100,000 for future physical pain and mental anguish.

$95,000 for future physical impairment.

$75,000 for future medical expenses.

$34,000 for past physical impairment.

$27,475 for past medical expenses.

$10,000 property damage.

$2,400 for past loss of earnings.

The court adjusted the amount to reflect All Ways’ settlement, leaving Interstate Express on the hook for all but $2,500 of the nearly $740,000 total award. LL