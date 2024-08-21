Form 2290 deadline: Time is running out

The deadline for the Heavy Highway Vehicle Use Tax, Form 2290, is almost here.

The federal highway use tax is paid annually to the Internal Revenue Service on vehicles with a gross weight of 55,000 pounds or more operating on public highways.

The tax period runs July 1 to June 30 each year. For trucks and other taxable vehicles in use during July, Form 2290 and payments are usually due Aug. 31 with no penalty. This year, Aug. 31 lands on the Saturday of Labor Day weekend, so the deadline shifts to Sept. 3, the Tuesday after Labor Day. However, time is running out.

State governments require proof of payment of the highway use tax as a condition of vehicle registration.

Those who register a heavy highway motor vehicle in their name with a taxable gross weight of 55,000 pounds or more must file Form 2290 and pay the tax.

For trucks operating with a combined gross vehicle weight of 75,000 pounds or more, the fee is $550.

For newly purchased trucks, the fee is due on the last day of the month following the first month of use.

The following documentation is required when you file your Form 2290, which can be done by mail or online:

Business name and address

Employer identification number (EIN)

Vehicle identification number (VIN)

Taxable gross weight of your truck

First used month of your truck

OOIDA can help with filing

The OOIDA Permits and Licensing Department can assist members with filing Form 2290 for a service fee. Call 816-229-5791. There are other services out there, but OOIDA cautions truckers to make sure they know the full extent of the fees being charged before using a service.

OOIDA also offers an online filing option. Go to Members.2290s.com/OOIDA to file the form. You will receive your Schedule 1 in minutes and can e-file VIN corrections for free. For more information, contact 2290s.com by calling 909-833-2290 or emailing info@2290s.com.

Friday, Aug. 23 is OOIDA’s cutoff to guarantee filings and payments on time. LL