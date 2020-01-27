For second week in a row, average U.S. diesel price drops

The average price for a gallon of diesel fuel dropped 2.7 cents from a week ago, according to a report for Monday, Jan. 27, from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. That is the same drop reported on Jan. 20 too.



Price drops were reported by the EIA for every region and subregion. The smallest decreases were reported for the West Coast, where the decreases were under a penny a gallon.

The largest regional increase was in the Midwest, a 3.6-cent drop.

Regions with per-gallon diesel prices of under $3 were the Lower Atlantic, Midwest, Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel as reported by the agency:

U.S. – $3.01, down 2.7 cents.

East Coast – $3.047, down 2.8 cents.

New England – $3.119, down 1.3 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.224, down 2.4 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.914, down 3.4 cents.

Midwest – $2.901, down 3.6 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.773, down 2.4 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $2.984, down 2.6 cents.

West Coast – $3.565, down nine-tenths of a cent.

West Coast without California – $3.198, down four-fifths of a cent.

California – $3.857, down nine-tenths of a cent.

According to ProMiles.com, the price per gallon of diesel in the U.S. on Monday, Jan. 20, went down 2.7 cents from the week before, and the week before was 3.1 cents less than the week before that.

ProMiles, the software company that maintains the websites ProMiles.com and TruckMiles.com, offers its own weekly fuel price information. The company’s fuel price data are presented in the same format used by the EIA in the agency’s weekly reports. The prices include a national average as well as regional averages, and comparisons to the previous week and the previous year.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

Decreases were recorded for every region and subregion, ranging from a low of 1.1 cents in New England to as much as 4 cents in the Rocky Mountain and West Coast without California regions.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $2.924, down 2.7 cents.

East Coast – $3.017, down 3.3 cents.

New England – $3.116, down 1.1 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.225, down 3.8 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.895, down 3.7 cents.

Midwest – $2.882, down 2.5 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.808, down 2.8 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $2.994, down 4 cents.

West Coast – $3.363, down 3.2 cents.

West Coast less California – $3.136, down 4 cents.

California – $3.721, down 1.9 cents.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel fuel was $2.996 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $2.995 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.923 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel fuel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA.