FMCSA’s Medical Review Board schedules Oct. 19 meeting

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Medical Review Board plays an important role in creating qualification standards for commercial motor vehicles.

This month, truck drivers will have the chance to ask questions and relay concerns about the DOT exam process to the board.

The Medical Review Board, which is composed of five physicians, will meet on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

A closed session of the meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. Eastern on Oct. 19. Starting at 1 p.m. Eastern, the public will be able to join in a virtual format.

Registration to attend the meeting is required by Oct. 14 and can be done so here. Requests to submit written materials, as well as requests for accommodations because of a disability, must be made by Oct. 12.

Questions or special requests can be sent to mrb@dot.gov.

“Oral comments from the public will be heard during designated comment periods at the discretion of the MRB chairman and designated federal officer,” FMCSA wrote in the meeting notice. “To accommodate as many speakers as possible, the time for each commenter may be limited. Speakers are requested to submit a written copy of their remarks for inclusion in the meeting records and for circulation to MRB members. All prepared remarks submitted on time will be accepted and considered as part of the record. Any member of the public may present a written statement to the committee at any time.”

The Medical Review Board meeting agenda includes updates regarding seizure standards for commercial motor vehicle drivers, as well as the effect of the length of medical certification on safety. LL

