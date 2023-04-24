FMCSA’s emergency declaration proposal draws concern from lawmakers

Led by Reps. Greg Pence, R-Ind., and Rick Crawford, R-Ark., a group of 27 lawmakers are questioning the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s proposal to limit the use of emergency declarations for motor carriers.

On April 19, the 27 members of Congress expressed concerns about the proposal in a letter to FMCSA Administrator Robin Hutcheson.

“Arbitrarily limiting opportunities for our state governments and the trucking industry to respond in the event of a declared disaster could unnecessarily delay or deny those in need from getting access to critical supplies, fuels and other materials,” the letter stated. “We encourage your agency to leverage opportunities for the trucking industry to respond during a crisis and streamline systems to reduce compliance obligations that could delay deliveries or reduce intended benefits of the current waiver process.”

In December, FMCSA issued a notice of proposed rulemaking that would “narrow the scope of regulations from which relief is provided automatically for motor carriers providing direct assistance when an emergency has been declared.”

FMCSA proposes to narrow the automatic applicability of an emergency declaration (390.23) to the hours-of-service limits in 395.3 and 395.5, which are the 30-minute rest break and maximum driving time portions of the regulation, respectively.

Some of the other proposed changes:

Modify the definition of “emergency” to clarify that emergency regulatory relief under 390.23 generally does not apply to economic conditions that are caused by market forces.

Remove the definition of emergency relief and amend the definition of “direct assistance” to incorporate the essential components of the former emergency relief definition.

Although presidential declarations of emergency would continue to trigger a 30-day exemption from all regulations in parts 390-399, the proposed rule would limit the duration and scope of the existing automatic relief when issued by a governor or a governor’s representative for the FMCSA. In these instances, the automatic regulatory relief would apply for only five days and would exempt drivers only from 395.3 and 395.5.

Simplify the language allowing FMCSA to extend and modify the regulatory relief outlined in 390.23.

The lawmakers expressed concern about the proposed five-day limit for states.

“While we appreciate this rule’s acknowledgement of the benefits provided from the hours-of-service exemption, additional provisions to limit waiver timelines for state declarations from 30 days to five days will inherently undermine critical deliveries,” the Congress members wrote.

OOIDA also questions changes

In February, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association filed formal comments against FMCSA’s proposal. OOIDA pointed out that FMCSA admitted in the notice that there was no evidence the flexibility provided by the hours-of-service waivers deterred safety.

“We are unclear on exactly why FMCSA is proposing these regulatory changes at this time,” OOIDA wrote in comments filed on Feb. 6. “The agency has no information that suggests that existing emergency exemptions have negatively impacted road safety.”

OOIDA also expressed concern about the proposed five-day limit for states.

“We believe reducing the duration of the existing automatic regulatory relief from 30 days to five days when a regional declaration is issued by a governor, a governor’s authorized representative, or FMCSA will obstruct the trucking industry’s ability to operate effectively in communities impacted by the emergency,” OOIDA wrote. “In our experience, the current 30-day period provides sufficient time to deliver emergency assistance without negatively impacting safety. FMCSA even states in this notice of proposed rulemaking, ‘The agency has no information that suggests that existing emergency exemptions have negatively impacted road safety.”’

Some state departments of transportation and the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials also spoke out against the proposal.

What now?

The public comment period on FMCSA’s notice of proposed rulemaking ended Feb. 6. The agency will need to review the comments received before determining whether or not to move forward with a final rule.

The agency also was asked by the lawmakers to respond to the April 19 letter.

To access the complete letter and find out all of the lawmakers who signed on, click here. LL