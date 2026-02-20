FMCSA’s Derek Barrs plans Q&A at MATS

While the Mid-America Trucking Show is a great place to see cool trucks, learn about the latest tech and connect with old friends, the annual event also offers an opportunity to hear directly from FMCSA leaders.

The 2026 edition of MATS will be from March 26-28 at the Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville.

Each day of the truck show, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration will host sessions in the Expo Center’s Pro Talks Theater, Room B104.

Q&A with FMCSA leader

FMCSA’s first session will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 26.

The seminar will be led by FMCSA Administrator Derek Barrs and FMCSA Deputy Associate Administrator Philip Thomas.

Barrs and Thomas will share key updates about what the agency is working on and answer questions from the audience.

Technology overhaul

From 10 until 11 a.m. on Friday, March 27, FMCSA will detail “What You Need to Know About FMCSA’s Technology Overhaul.”

The agency started to launch its new registration system in recent months. FMCSA plans to provide the latest updates as it attempts to “simplify the registration process, improve data accuracy and reduce fraud.”

Stopping the thieves

On the final day of MATS, FMCSA will host a session titled “Combating Fraud and Cargo Theft.”

CargoNet recently estimated cargo theft losses in 2025 at nearly $455 million.

FMCSA plans to inform the audience about how the agency is “increasing accountability, reducing fraud and combating cargo theft in the motor carrier industry.”

The session will be from 10 until 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 28.

Register for free

Those who plan on attending MATS have until Feb. 26 to register for free.

To do so, click here. There are also opportunities to win up to $6,000 in prizes and exclusive VIP packages. LL