FMCSA’s new hours-of-service rules are set to go in to effect in less than two months, and there’s no doubt truck drivers still have a lot of questions regarding how these changes are going to affect them.

The good news is that Joe DeLorenzo, acting associate administrator of enforcement for the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, will be available to answer those questions as guest of OOIDA’s “Live From Exit 24” internet talk show on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

The hourlong, audio-only show will start at 11 a.m. Central time.

Mike Matousek, OOIDA’s manager of government affairs, will be back to host the show’s third episode, which will focus on FMCSA’s hours-of-service rule set to take effect Sept. 29.

“We’re honored to have Joe on the program,” Matousek said. “He knows the hours-of-service regulations better than most. Hopefully, drivers will make the most of the opportunity to ask him questions about the new rules scheduled to go into effect at the end of September.”

DeLorenzo, who has worked with FMCSA for more than 25 years, is responsible for policy and program development for the agency’s enforcement and compliance program, including oversight of the passenger carrier, household goods and hazardous materials programs for FMCSA. He also oversees the agency’s grant, commercial driver’s license and borders program.

FMCSA says the new rules are intended to provide more flexibility to commercial drivers.

The on-duty limits for short-haul operations will increase from 12 to 14 hours and from 100 air-miles to 150.

The adverse driving provision will extend the driving window two hours if the driver encounters adverse driving conditions. In the final rule, the definition of “adverse driving” was modified so that the exception may be applied based on the driver’s (in addition to the dispatcher’s) knowledge of the conditions after being dispatched.

In addition to splits of 10/0 and 8/2, drivers will be allowed a split-sleeper option of 7/3. Also, the qualifying period doesn’t count against the 14-hour window.

The 30-minute break provision will be modified to require the break after eight hours of driving time (instead of on-duty time) and allows an on-duty/not driving period to qualify as the required break.

FMCSA’s DeLorenzo will be available to accept questions about the new rules from truckers who call the show.

“Live From Exit 24” was created with the goal of expanding how OOIDA communicates with its members. The show is scheduled for 11 a.m. Central every other Wednesday. The live show encourages truck drivers to call in with a question or comment. To be a part of the show, call 317-67-OOIDA (317-676-6432) at 11 a.m. Central time on Aug. 12.

Listeners can tune in to the show on the Live From Exit 24 website, OOIDA’s YouTube channel, or on OOIDA’s Facebook page.

