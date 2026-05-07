FMCSA’s crackdown on ELDs continues with another round of revoked devices

Three electronic logging devices have been added to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s revoked list.

On March 4, the agency announced that the following devices had been placed on the revoked list:

Safe ELD (Model Number: SafeELD-Android; ELD Identifier: ELD42A)

Safe ELD (Model Number: SafeELD-IOS; ELD Identifier: ELD42A)

MYLOGS ELD (Model Number: MYLGS2 (formerly known as MRS201); ELD Identifier: MRS202 (formerly known as MRS201))

According to the agency, the three electronic logging devices were added to the revoked list for “failure to meet the minimum requirements” outlined in Title 49 CFR Appendix A to Subpart B of Part 395, which establishes functional specifications for all electronic logging devices. FMCSA did not disclose the exact reason for the units’ revocation.

Truckers currently using any of the three now-revoked ELDs will have until July 7 to replace their units with a compliant device from the approved list. Failing to do so by the deadline will result in a “no record-of-duty” status and being placed out of service. There are currently 975 electronic logging devices on the FMCSA’s approved list.

Before the July deadline, the agency said that drivers using any of the nine revoked electronic logging devices should “revert to using paper logs or logging software” to record their hours-of-service data.

Devices can be added back to the approved list if “the ELD provider corrects all identified deficiencies.” Despite this, the agency said it “strongly encourages” carriers to proactively replace their current devices “in the event that the deficiencies are not addressed by the ELD providers.”

The removal of the devices is the latest in the agency’s efforts to remove non-compliant electronic logging devices from its approved list.

In total, the agency placed 38 devices on the revoked list in 2025. So far this year, FMCSA has pulled 31 electronic logging devices from the approved list, with two of those revoked devices later reinstated. There are currently 351 devices on the revoked ELD list.

“Since January 2025, FMCSA has taken decisive action – removing 67 non-compliant devices that failed to meet federal standards – to protect the integrity of the ELD program, and we will continue to identify and remove any device that falls short,” FMCSA Administrator Derek Barrs said in a statement.

In addition to revoking non-compliant devices, the agency has also recently announced a “complete overhaul” of the ELD vetting process.

The agency said the self-certification process for ELDs – which has been in effect since Congress mandated the devices in 2017 – has made it easy for companies to register non-compliant devices or re-register devices that had been revoked.

There is still little known about how the new vetting process will work, and FMCSA has not specified whether the self-certification process will be eliminated entirely. Despite that, the agency said its new vetting process will give truck drivers and motor carriers more confidence that the devices they purchase are “accurate, reliable and compliant.” LL