FMCSA warns against selling USDOT/MC numbers

Have you received inquiries from individuals seeking to purchase your USDOT or MC numbers? If so, you should listen up.

FMCSA issued a bulletin on Friday, March 13, with the headline, “DO NOT Sell, Purchase, or Lease a USDOT Number or Operating Authority (MC Number) online or elsewhere from an unknown person or outside of a legitimate corporate transaction.”

In the bulletin, FMCSA noted that USDOT Numbers are like a driver’s license or identification card number and confirm the identity of a motor carrier, broker, freight forwarder or other entity.

“The USDOT Number belongs to the same legal person forever and may not be sold, transferred, rented or leased,” the agency wrote in the bulletin. “FMCSA will inactivate USDOT Numbers upon discovery that the number is being used by anyone other than the assigned legal person.”

Additionally, FMCSA said that if it discovers attempts to sell, purchase or lease a USDOT Number or MC Number outside of a legitimate corporate transaction, the agency will initiate proceedings to inactivate the number and revoke all related registrations.

The FMCSA bulletin also explains the differences between a sole proprietor and a corporation regarding USDOT and MC numbers.

Brittany Murphy, an agent in the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association’s Permits and Licensing Department, said the issue has led to problems for some OOIDA members.

Murphy provided an example of an OOIDA member selling his operating authority. A few years later, the carrier operating under his number was involved in a crash. Because the transaction was not transferred properly, the OOIDA member was being held responsible.

Murphy said that if you sold your operating authority, it would be a good idea to follow up to ensure the transfer was done properly. Those with questions can call OOIDA’s Permits and Licensing Department at 816-229-5791. LL