FMCSA wants feedback on predatory towing

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration will hold a public meeting on Friday, June 21 aimed at addressing the lack of transparency regarding towing fees.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has spoken out about the problem for years and has cited cases where truckers are charged more than $100,000 for towing and recovery services after being in a crash. Referred to as third-party or nonconsensual tows, truckers aren’t able to select the towing company or negotiate prices. The motor carrier is often at the mercy of whichever towing company is next on the local law enforcement’s rotation.

FMCSA plans to hear from stakeholders to learn more about the problem and find ways to address it. Called “Transparency in Fees Commercial Motor Vehicle Operators are Charged for Towing and Recovery Services,” the meeting will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Eastern. The public can attend the meeting virtually by registering here.

“FMCSA announces a public meeting to engage stakeholders, which includes motor carriers, towing and recovery services for commercial motor vehicle operations, and other interested parties, to get their perspective on current industry practices regarding the disclosure of towing fees to the CMV owners and whether the owner is made aware of costs and fees prior to the tow,” the agency wrote.

Doug Morris, OOIDA director of state government affairs, will provide comments from the truck driver perspective. He said he plans to encourage FMCSA to take action against a longtime problem.

“I hope something comes out of this meeting to where they actually do something rather than just have a meeting and check a box,” Morris said. “They know it’s an issue. It’s a problem throughout the nation.”

A recent report from the American Transportation Research Institute revealed that nearly 30% of crash-related tows included some form of predatory billing. The percentage more than doubles to 66% with invoices of $30,000 or more.

In November, the Federal Trade Commission published a notice of proposed rulemaking, which would prohibit unfair or deceptive practices relating to fees for goods and services.

“FMCSA believes FTC’s proposed regulation may significantly benefit the agency’s regulated community, specifically as it relates to the predatory towing practices that have a substantial financial impact on CMV owners and operators,” the agency wrote.

Individuals unable to participate in the public meeting may submit written comments by going to Regulations.gov and entering Docket No. FMCSA-2024-0124. LL