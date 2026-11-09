FMCSA wants drivers to expose the bad in trucking

Has your trucking company attempted to coerce you into driving more hours than the regulations allow?

Has a broker failed to maintain transaction records or financial accounts with the required information?

Are you having problems with your electronic logging device provider?

If the answer is yes to any of these questions, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration says that it wants to hear from you.

The agency recently announced the launch of the FMCSA Complaint Center. Formerly known as the National Consumer Complaint Database, the platform is where truck drivers and others can go to report potential violations of federal motor carrier safety and hazardous materials regulations.

“FMCSA encourages individuals who witness a potential violation to submit a complaint as soon as possible,” the agency wrote.

New and improved?

The National Consumer Complaint Database was around for years, but the platform was criticized for a confusing name and a lack of follow-through.

In March 2025, OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh told a House subcommittee that the NCCDB is where a trucker’s complaints “go to die.”

“FMCSA’s National Consumer Complaint Database has proven to be an ineffective tool for motor carriers to report unscrupulous brokers and cases of freight fraud,” Pugh wrote in his submitted testimony. “Typically, truckers do not receive a satisfactory response when they call the NCCDB hotline or submit their problem via the online portal – if they receive one at all.”

OOIDA also criticized the name for years, saying that it did not convey to truck drivers that it was a place for them to report violations about motor carriers and other bad actors. The Association suggested such names as the National Truck Safety and Compliance Database or the Commercial Trucking Complaint Center.

“A more identifiable name would help raise the platform’s awareness among professional truckers and improve its utilization,” OOIDA wrote.

The agency said it rebranded the platform as the FMCSA Complaint Center to better reflect the range of individuals who can submit complaints.

Additionally, the agency said that several improvements have been made.

Expanded complaint categories : New categories cover property brokers, entry-level driver training/training provider registry, intermodal equipment providers and registration-related fraud and identity theft.

: New categories cover property brokers, entry-level driver training/training provider registry, intermodal equipment providers and registration-related fraud and identity theft. Improved user experience: FMCSA has overhauled the website and complaint submission form and updated the complaint search tool to make the platform easier to navigate.

FMCSA has overhauled the website and complaint submission form and updated the complaint search tool to make the platform easier to navigate. Reorganized categories: The Medical Review Officer/Substance Abuse Professionals category is now included under a new category, Drug and Alcohol Service Agents.

Submit a complaint

FMCSA’s site has places for complaints to be filed by the general public, commercial motor vehicle drivers and industry professionals. If you have a complaint to submit, click here. You can also call 888-368-7238 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time Monday through Friday.

The agency said that not every detail is needed for a complaint to be filed.

“FMCSA reviews complaints alongside other information to determine which companies or regulated entities may warrant further review, investigation or enforcement action,” the agency wrote. “Submitting a complaint does not automatically trigger an investigation or result in a violation or penalty.”

A list of eligible complaints and more details about how to file a complaint can be found here. LL