FMCSA voiding more than 15,000 medical certificates

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration announced on Friday, April 11, that it issued notices to remove two medical examiners from the agency’s National Registry. The action voids more than 15,000 unexpired Medical Examiner’s Certificates and gives affected drivers through May 10 to obtain a new certificate.

FMCSA issued the notices of proposed removal to chiropractors Dr. Jenny Le and Dr. Dustin Mai “for failure to adequately perform U.S. DOT physical qualification examinations of interstate commercial motor vehicle operators in accordance with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations.”

“FMCSA’s primary mission is to enhance safety on our nation’s roadways,” FMCSA Chief Counsel Jesse Elison said in a news release. “Removing non-compliant medical examiners from the National Registry is a necessary step to maintain the integrity of the medical certification process and ensure that only qualified, properly trained professionals are certifying the physical qualifications of commercial motor vehicle drivers.”

After identifying concerns about the high volume of Department of Transportation physicals issued by Le (National Registry No. 4762579227) and Mai (National Registry No. 7120983977), FMCSA said it referred the matter to the DOT’s Office of Inspector General.

Both medical examiners were based in Houston.

Following an investigation by the Office of Inspector General, the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security, FMCSA determined that the doctors “failed to correctly apply required standards in determining that drivers are physically qualified to operate a commercial motor vehicle.”

The action affects 15,225 commercial motor vehicle drivers, who received DOT physicals from Le or Mai between March 2023 and March 2025.

FMCSA said the affected drivers have through May 10 to obtain a new medical certificate from one of the more than 38,000 active medical examiners listed on the National Registry. FMCSA confirmed that letters will be sent to affected drivers.

If a driver fails to get a new certificate by May 10, that trucker’s state driver’s license agency will initiate procedures to downgrade his or her CDL. LL