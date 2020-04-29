FMCSA updates distribution list for protective masks

FMCSA’s efforts toward getting personal protective equipment to truck drivers are underway.

On Wednesday, April 29, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration published an updated list of distribution locations where truckers can receive free protective masks. FMCSA said the distribution list will continue to be updated. In all, the agency said it plans to give out about 1 million masks.

“FMCSA has been working with states, industry stakeholders and motor carriers to distribute 1 million protective face masks for truckers, which were provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency,” the agency wrote.

The list of distribution locations for April 29 and April 30 includes stops in Arkansas, California, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, New York and Texas.

Additional plans

In addition to the masks, FMCSA acting Administrator Jim Mullen said on April 28 that the agency was working on a plan to administer COVID-19 testing to truck drivers.

“We are looking at high-volume rest areas to see how we can accomplish that, Mullen said. “(We realize) they are nomadic and could be carriers. We hope to roll that out in the near future.”

Mullen said FMCSA, FEMA and the Department of Homeland Security are working toward getting gloves and sanitation products to truck drivers.

The progress toward getting truckers tests and personal protective equipment follows OOIDA’s efforts for the past month.

On April 3, OOIDA sent a letter to President Donald Trump asking for “urgent and immediate action” to protect truck drivers as they haul essential freight during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Every day they are exposed to COVID-19, because of the critical service they provide for all of us,” OOIDA President and CEO Todd Spencer wrote. “They run in and out of the hot zones and, without question, they are exposed. They don’t have access to personal protective equipment or any practical means to know when they may be falling ill or any practical solution if they need treatment or self-isolation.”

In response, it was announced on April 22 that FMCSA, FEMA, and DHS was establishing a distribution network to get masks to truck drivers.

The Nebraska State Patrol was handing out masks today.