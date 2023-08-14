FMCSA uncovers nearly 200 improperly inspected hazmat tankers

A recent investigation by a federal agency uncovered nearly 200 improperly inspected cargo tank motor vehicles from one California company.

During a June inspection of Fresno, Calif.-based Meeder Equipment Company Inc./Ransome Manufacturing , agents from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration discovered that 186 tanker trailers manufactured by the company had been “tested and inspected by a person who did not meet the qualifications of a ‘Registered Inspector.’” According to FMCSA, the tankers in question are primarily MC-330 and MC-331 CTMVs, which are used to transport propane.

Federal regulations mandate that MC-330 and MC-331 cargo tank motor vehicles used for transporting propane must successfully undergo internal and external visual inspections, and leakage and pressure tests at intervals specified in § 180.407(c) of the hazardous materials regulations.

On Aug. 11, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, along with FMCSA, provided a notice of enforcement regarding the improperly inspected tankers. In that notice, the agencies stated that they “will not take enforcement action” against carriers currently using the tankers, and will provide a 90-day window for companies to have the trailers re-inspected.

“The affected (cargo tank motor vehicles) must be retested and re-inspected by a qualified ‘Registered Inspector’ to ensure they are compliant for hazardous materials transportation,” the agency said in the notice of enforcement.

According to FMCSA, a “Registered Inspector” must meet the knowledge and ability requirements in one of the following ways:

Has an engineering degree and one year of work experience relating to the testing and inspection of cargo tanks

Has an associate degree in engineering and two years of work experience relating to the testing and inspection of cargo tanks

Has a high school diploma (or General Equivalency Diploma) and three years of work experience relating to the testing and inspection of cargo tanks

Has at least three years of experience performing the duties of a “Registered Inspector” before Sept.1, 1991

While the agencies acknowledge that “no imminent safety vulnerabilities have been identified to date” when it comes to the improperly inspected tankers, the units must still be inspected by federal standards.

The notice of enforcement will be effective through Nov. 10. Additionally, PHMSA says the relief only applies to transportation by motor vehicle and does not extend to transport by air, vessel, or railroad.

The agencies are encouraging carriers “in possession of a (cargo tank motor vehicle) described in this notice” to contact the manufacturer to “determine whether its (cargo tank motor vehicle) is in compliance with the (hazardous materials regulations).” The company can be reached in the following ways:

Angrest Harris, president of Meeder Equipment Co., tells Land Line that carriers with trailers impacted by the notice have been sent a letter notifying them of the issue but declined to comment further. LL