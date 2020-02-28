FMCSA Trucking Safety Summit planned for March 19

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is planning a public meeting to gather information on how to improve the safety of commercial motor vehicles.

The 2020 FMCSA Trucking Safety Summit will be Thursday, March 19, at the U.S. Department of Transportation Building in Washington, D.C.

According to the agency, the event will feature in-depth discussion regarding all aspects of truck safety, the latest safety data and emerging technologies.

“Our goal is to use this summit as a productive dialogue between FMCSA, industry, law enforcement and safety advocates to help improve our shared goal of road safety for all Americans,” FMCSA wrote in its notice.

The formal conference will give invited stakeholders – including motor carriers, truck drivers, safety technology developers and users, federal and state partners, and safety groups – as well as members of the public a chance to share their ideas on improving truck safety.

OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh will be participating in a panel focusing on Association perspectives.

Trucking Safety Summit details

The conference is scheduled from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on March 19. As part of the conference, there will be a brief public comment period in the afternoon.

Those who wish to speak must register in advance by emailing the FMCSA’s Janettarose Greene at FMCSA-PIO@dot.gov. Oral comments are asked to be limited to two or three minutes. Proposed questions to panelists can all be sent to the email address listed above.

Participation in the public event is free, but advance registration is required. Registration is due by March 10. The agency said it will cap registration at 200 people. Only people who plan to attend in person are asked to register for the event.

A livestream broadcast of the event is planned.

The FMCSA also plans to provide a place for the public to submit written comments, data or analysis on trucking safety.

Pugh has some practice testifying on Capitol Hill. He testified on Feb. 4 in front of the U.S. Senate Transportation and Safety Subcommittee.