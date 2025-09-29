FMCSA to truck drivers: ‘Common sense is back on the table’

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration showed up to the Guilty By Association Truck Show with a clear message: “Common sense is back on the table.”

Those were the words of Michael Hampton, FMCSA senior policy advisor, during the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association Town Hall Forum at GBATS. Truck drivers had a lot to say, with English language proficiency, hours of service and ELDs taking center stage.

The discussion between FMCSA and drivers took place just a few hours after the U.S. Department of Transportation announced new restrictions on non-domiciled CDLs. Top of mind, that drove a large portion of the hour-and-a-half town hall where drivers voiced concerns, suggestions and frustrations over a wide range of regulations. Hampton appeared to be sympathetic to those comments.

“We cannot sit in an ivory tower in D.C. and shout regulations from the rooftop and expect the millions of drivers on the roads to understand them and to adapt to them,” Hampton told the crowd of drivers.

During the town hall, FMCSA clarified its updated position on several industry issues under the new administration. The event gave truck drivers a chance to share what’s happening on the ground.

“I hope we can continue on a regular basis to have this kind of dialogue, because working together, we can move the ball forward in the interest of safety,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer said.

ELP and non-domiciled CDLs

FMCSA shed light on the hot topics of English language proficiency and non-domiciled CDLs.

Many truck drivers raised concerns about untrustworthy CDL schools that churn out unqualified drivers. They asked for more oversight on these CDL mills. Hampton agreed that driver training needs more uniformity across all schools.

“We want qualified drivers on the roads,” Hampton said. “If a driver is not qualified, we don’t want him on the roads.”

Another truck driver mentioned the high-profile fatal crash in Florida that reignited the non-domiciled CDL controversy. He asked if FMCSA recognizes that the driver in that case represents a large portion of carriers on the roads today. Hampton said he recognizes that the driver’s California CDL is a “dangerous standard” that is failing. New restrictions announced that day aim to address those concerns.

On the issue of English language proficiency, Hampton noted the importance of reading signs. That is especially true with the digital dynamic signs along highways.

“When we are talking about English language proficiency, that’s not about the color of one’s skin,” Hampton said. “That’s because we want drivers to be able to read road signs and to communicate with law enforcement or emergency officials when necessary. That’s safety. It’s not about anything else other than safety.”

ELDs and HOS

Several truck drivers expressed frustrations with ELDs and hours-of-service regulations, which FMCSA is expected to address with a set of actions.

The agency is gearing up to launch two pilot studies looking into two different aspects of hours of service. One pilot program will pause the 14-hour clock. Another will look at a 6/4 and 5/5 sleeper berth split.

A few hundred truck drivers will be needed for those pilot studies. In order to encourage participation, no driver-facing cameras will be installed in trucks involved in the study. Details are still being fleshed out, but drivers can contact OOIDA’s Compliance Department for help signing up for the pilot programs when information becomes available.

Many drivers pointed out that crashes have not gone down since the ELD mandate began. Additionally, no data suggests that pre-2000 trucks, which are exempt from the mandate, are any less safe.

Since Congress directed the ELD mandate, FMCSA cannot remove it. However, Hampton noted that the DOT’s Pro-Trucker Package announced earlier this year explicitly states that the pre-2000 exemption is not going anywhere.

There is also the issue of ELDs being easily manipulated due to a weak self-certification process. Hampton said FMCSA will start an ELD vetting process. That process will help prevent faulty and vulnerable ELDs from entering the market in the first place.

Broker transparency

A few truck drivers noted that poor rates from a years-long freight recession are being exacerbated by a lack of broker transparency.

Broker transparency is an issue that FMCSA is well aware of and moving to address. Hampton noted that every time OOIDA sits with the agency, broker transparency is brought up.

One truck driver talked about a 97-foot oversize load going for $4,000 on a load board. He noted that after broker fees, the required police escort and fuel, the take-home pay will likely be under $2,000. However, that load probably started out somewhere closer to $6,500.

Truck drivers will have to wait longer for action on broker transparency. FMCSA’s latest regulatory agenda shows the agency is abandoning the current proposed final rule on the issue. Instead, it will issue a new notice of proposed rulemaking in May 2026. Drivers are encouraged to comment on the rulemaking once it goes live.

In the meantime, truck drivers can now report bad brokers. An update to the National Consumer Complaint Database allows truckers to submit complaints against brokers who fail to comply with transparency rules. That can be done at nccdb.fmcsa.dot.gov.

Truck parking

It’s not a trucking town hall meeting without mention of truck parking.

Hampton acknowledged that truck parking is a problem.

“It’s not only an inconvenience; it’s a safety issue as well,” he said.

He mentioned the Greyhound bus crash that involved several trucks parked on the shoulder of the highway in front of a full rest area. That prompted the National Transportation Safety Board to call for more truck parking funding and capacity.

More funding is on the way. Part of the Pro-Trucker Package moves forward with $275 million in grants to add more truck parking. Hampton acknowledged that won’t fix the problem nationwide. However, he did say Congress can do more in the upcoming highway bill.

OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh reminded truck drivers to urge their lawmakers to support the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act. That bill would provide $755 million to projects that create additional free truck parking. LL