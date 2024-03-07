FMCSA to provide $180M for safety grants

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration recently made available more than $180 million in grants for efforts aimed at improving roadway safety.

The grants are open to state, territorial and tribal organizations, local jurisdictions, academic institutions and other training programs to promote commercial motor vehicle safety-related activities.

“When we improve technology, training and tools to make our roadways safer for truck and bus drivers, everyone benefits,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a news release. “The Biden-Harris Administration is proud to announce more than $180 million to make commercial vehicle driving safer and more efficient, while creating onramps for veterans and military families entering these great careers.”

The funding opportunities are available through five discretionary grant programs:

High Priority Innovative Technology Deployment Grant Program. It supports innovative and impactful projects that advance the technological capability and promote the deployment of intelligent transportation system applications for truck parking information management systems and other CMV operations.

It supports innovative and impactful projects that advance the technological capability and promote the deployment of intelligent transportation system applications for truck parking information management systems and other CMV operations. High Priority Commercial Motor Vehicle Safety Grant Program . It funds CMV safety-related activities that increase public awareness and education on CMV safety.

. It funds CMV safety-related activities that increase public awareness and education on CMV safety. Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator Safety Training Grant Program . It funds organizations providing CMV operator training with the goal of enhancing training access to current and former members of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families.

. It funds organizations providing CMV operator training with the goal of enhancing training access to current and former members of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families. Commercial Driver’s License Program Implementation Grant Program . It helps implement and enhance the national commercial driver’s license program, which is focused on ensuring each CDL driver has only one driving record and licensing document.

. It helps implement and enhance the national commercial driver’s license program, which is focused on ensuring each CDL driver has only one driving record and licensing document. High Priority Enforcement Training and Support Grant Program. It funds the development and delivery of motor carrier safety training to non-federal employees who conduct CMV enforcement activities in accordance with regulations.

“FMCSA’s core mission is safety,” said Sue Lawless, FMCSA’s acting deputy administrator. “That’s a big job, and it’s one we cannot do alone. This grant funding is one way we bring in safety partners to help reduce crashes involving large trucks and buses. We are proud to support the critical CMV safety work happening across the country.”

Grant applications are due April 19. More information can be found here. LL