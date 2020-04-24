FMCSA to consolidate personal identification number system

Commercial motor vehicle drivers soon will need only one personal identification number to access FMCSA systems, the agency said.

Beginning Monday, April 27, Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration will eliminate the MC and MX PINs, leaving the U.S. DOT PIN as the only one truck drivers will have to remember.

FMCSA said it began consolidating the numbers earlier this in order to streamline the process. Once the change takes effect, the agency said that the U.S. DOT PIN will be the only once accepted when attempting to access the FMCSA online registration system.

Those needing a U.S. DOT PIN can go here.

More information regarding U.S. DOT numbers can be found here.

OOIDA’s Business Services Department will answer any additional questions at 816-229-5791.