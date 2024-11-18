FMCSA tells young drivers to ‘respect the rig’

One way to improve highway safety is by teaching the drivers of passenger vehicles how to operate safely around large trucks.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has bought into that philosophy. The agency recently published a “toolkit” on its website that aims to teach teenagers how to drive safely around heavy-duty trucks and buses.

“FMCSA’s resources are designed for driving instructors, parents and others who teach young drivers,” the agency wrote on its website. “The information and tips help drivers understand large trucks and buses and the safe driving behaviors needed around them.”

But let’s face it, there are passenger vehicle drivers of all ages who could use a refresher course.

Resources on FMCSA’s website include a lesson plan, presentation and a student handout.

What passenger vehicle drivers need to know

Wide turns: Passing while a truck or bus is turning could cause a crash. Slow down and give it space to finish turning.

Long stopping distance: If you merge too closely in front of a truck or bus, the driver may not be able to slow or stop in time. Leave ample space between vehicles when merging in front of one.

Big blind spots: Truck and bus drivers can't see you in their blind spot. If they merge into your lane, it could cause a crash. To get out of a blind spot, pass by moving ahead at a safe speed or pull behind the vehicle by slowing down.

“Trucks and buses are extremely large, travel long distances and deliver the goods we need,” FMCSA wrote. “Respect the rig by learning the risks they pose and giving them space.”

The agency also encouraged teenagers to not follow too closely behind large trucks and buses and to avoid distractions, such as texting.

Additional information can be found here. LL