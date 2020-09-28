FMCSA taking driver panel applications until Oct. 16

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has released details of how truckers can apply to be a part of the agency’s commercial motor vehicle driver panel.

FMCSA announced the creation of the panel, which will serve as a subcommittee to the Motor Carrier Safety Advisory Committee, on Sept. 18. According to the agency, the panel will provide direct feedback to FMCSA on important issues, such as safety, hours of service, training, parking and driver experience.

The panel is expected to be comprised of about 25 drivers from all sectors of the industry.

FMCSA said on Sept. 28 that it is accepting applications for the panel until Oct. 16.

To apply, the agency asks for commercial drivers to submit a resume detailing your driving experience and a personal statement outlining how your qualifications and experience as a driver make you suitable to be on the panel. A letter of recommendation may be included but is not required.

The documents need to be emailed to MCSACDriver@dot.gov by Oct. 16.

“Truck drivers and other commercial vehicle operators are American heroes who have stepped up during the current public health emergency to keep our economy moving, so their input is essential to strengthening safety on the roads,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said in a news release.

FMCSA said the goal of the panel is to capture a wide array of viewpoints and experiences within the commercial motor vehicle community.

“The Department of Transportation and this administration believe in listening to our drivers and hearing their concerns directly,” FMCSA acting Administrator Wiley Deck said. “We know that many of the solutions to the challenges we face don’t come from Washington. They come from the hard-working men and women who are behind the wheel all over our nation. This new subcommittee to MCSAC will further help us hear from America’s commercial drivers.”

More information about the new panel can be found here. LL