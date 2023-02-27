FMCSA swears in new deputy administrator

Earl Adams Jr., the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s chief counsel since July 2021, will serve as the agency’s deputy administrator.

Adams was sworn into the role on Monday, Feb. 27.

“Earl is a mission-driven leader and thinker who embodies the values of our agency and the entire Department of Transportation,” FMCSA Administrator Robin Hutcheson said in a news release. “His vast experience, intellect, and people skills are exactly what the role of deputy administrator calls for. I look forward to continuing to work with Earl on policies, initiatives, data-based strategies to prevent crashes, improve safety outcomes on our roadways, and ultimately achieve our goal of zero fatalities.”

The designation marks the first time FMCSA has had an administrator and deputy administrator since Ray Martinez stepped down as the agency’s administrator in October 2019. From then until Hutcheson was confirmed this past September, the agency was led by an acting or deputy administrator.

Adams’ background

Adams has legal and executive experience across several modes, including surface transportation, rail and aviation. In his role as chief counsel, Adams was responsible for legal policy on all aspects of agency programs and activities, including the development, issuance, interpretation, enforcement and defense of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations before state and federal courts. He also provided executive oversight for FMCSA’s technology and innovation portfolio, including rulemaking on autonomous vehicles.

Before joining FMCSA, Adams worked in the private sector with several law firms and most recently as a litigation partner with a national law firm Saul Ewing LLP, where he also served as the managing partner of the firm’s Washington, D.C., office. His legal practice has always focused on providing clients with regulatory and compliance counsel across several sectors, including transportation, renewable energy and procurement.

Adams also served as chief of staff to Maryland’s lieutenant governor from 2008 until 2012. He also has held leadership positions with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, Bowie State University Board of Visitors and the Economic Club of Washington.

He earned degrees from Boston College Law School, Harvard Kennedy School and Morehouse College. LL