FMCSA says vetting is key to non-domiciled CDL rule

Is it arbitrary for the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to remove nearly 200,000 non-domiciled CDLs because states have no means of accessing their foreign driving history?

That is one of the questions before the U.S. Court of Appeals in the D.C. Circuit. On Tuesday, Sept. 15, a three-judge panel heard oral arguments regarding the validity of FMCSA’s non-domiciled CDL final rule, which took effect in March.

The rule is expected to take about 200,000 CDL holders off the road. Under the rule, an Employment Authorization Document is no longer enough to obtain a non-domiciled CDL. Additionally, asylum seekers, asylees, refugees and Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients are ineligible.

FMCSA says the rule is about making sure that only qualified and vetted applicants receive CDLs.

Plaintiffs contend that the rule is arbitrary and capricious, noting that FMCSA shows no data that truck drivers with non-domiciled CDLs are less safe than domiciled CDL holders.

Wendy Liu, an attorney for the Public Citizen Litigation Group, called the rule “illogical,” saying that FMCSA made assumptions that these drivers were less safe without having provided that data.

However, Judge Patricia Millett seemed to give some credence to the agency’s argument that states are unable to properly vet the foreign driving records of non-domiciled CDL applicants. U.S. domiciled applicants are subject to a 10-year review of their driving records.

“It seems reasonable for the agency to want foreign driving records as an addition of safety,” Millett said. “A record of dangerous driving is a powerful indicator that you will be a dangerous driver in the future. You don’t dispute that? So, they’re saying this is important information and saying that you don’t have evidence that this group is more dangerous is not really responsive … We still want to know which of the group is potentially more dangerous and exclude them …”

Plaintiffs specifically questioned FMCSA’s decision to exclude DACA recipients who have been in the U.S. since they were children. Jorge Rivera Lujan, a named plaintiff, is a DACA recipient who has been in the U.S. since he was 2 years old and has been a truck driver most of his adult life.

FMCSA said that DACA recipients are omitted because of administrative concerns and because they lack the documentation that should be required to demonstrate eligibility.

The judges also had questions for the agency about why it believed that H-2A, H-2B and E-2 visas met the vetting requirements.

In the rule, the agency said that these three categories require either certification through the Department of Labor or other specified proof of work established through the federal visa process.

“These requirements ensure that individuals in the United States under these nonimmigrant categories are already approved to work specific jobs that may require acquisition of a non-domiciled CDL,” FMCSA wrote in its rule.

The three-judge panel will review the arguments before making a decision. Following oral arguments, it typically takes months for an appeals court to issue a ruling. LL