FMCSA rolling out one of its truck driver initiatives

The U.S. Department of Transportation recently unveiled nine initiatives aimed at improving the truck driver profession. One of the initiatives has already received a significant update.

The “Pro-Trucker Package” included some big-ticket items for truck drivers, such as adding truck parking capacity, stopping a speed limiter mandate and increasing hours-of-service flexibility. But all nine address critical trucking issues that have been relayed to the DOT by the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association.

The nine initiatives

Increase truck parking capacity Withdraw speed limiter rulemaking Increase hours-of-service flexibility Improve FMCSA’s driver resource page Reform DataQ Modernize National Consumer Complaint Database Address unlawful brokering Maintain ELD exemption on pre-2000 engines Remove “needless” regulations

One of the initiatives aims to provide truck drivers easy access to the information they need, including how to combat and file complaints against fraud, coercion and other criminal activity.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration recently unveiled a redesigned Driver Resource Hub.

The Hub, which is emphasizing the importance of being mobile-friendly for truck drivers, provides information on how to get a CDL, the entry-level driver training program, DOT physicals, emergency declarations and more.

A DOT spokesperson said the updated layout of the webpage is more user-friendly and that the content now reflects the topics that truck drivers search for the most.

Key updates

Fraud is becoming more prevalent in the trucking industry. One of the first updates to the Driver Resource Hub makes truckers aware of the latest Fraud Alerts. The new link helps drivers recognize and avoid fraud or scams related to identity theft, document fraud or fraudulent service providers.

While the goal is to stop the fraud from happening in the first place, the Hub also provides truck drivers with opportunities to be a whistleblower. The webpage includes links where complaints regarding safety, coercion and criminal activity can be filed. The DOT spokesperson said there are now more visible resources for reporting misconduct, retaliation or safety violations beyond standard complaints.

Other updated truck driver resources in the Hub include a Frequently Asked Questions page, access to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and a Motor Carrier Safety Planner. There are also resources regarding FMCSA’s Compliance, Safety, Accountability program and its Office of Registration. LL