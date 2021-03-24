FMCSA Road Safety Art Contest now open

To raise awareness and promote safety, FMCSA will once again hold its annual Road Safety Art Contest, which has expanded in 2021.

The contest is now open to K-12 students, with new submission categories including digital art, craft, video and photography.

Winners will receive a framed copy of their artwork as well as an award certificate. Artwork will be featured in FMCSA’s winner announcement video, on Kid Zone and Teen Zone webpages, and in the 2022 Road Safety Art Contest calendar.

Grand prize and honorable mention winners are awarded in four categories: grades K-5, grades 6-8, grades 9-10, and grades 11-12.

Winning artwork will best depict, through original creativity, how all road users can stay safe around large trucks and buses.

To enter, fill out the contest form and submit your artwork by the June 4 deadline.

Everyone on our roads has a responsibility to help keep each other safe. This annual contest serves as an effort between the Our Roads, Our Safety partnership and the Commercial Motor Vehicle Safety Belt partnership to raise safety awareness for the commercial truck and bus industries.

View the 2020 contest winners here. LL