FMCSA requests feedback on crash reporting requirement

The public has two months to provide feedback on the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s regulation that requires motor carriers to maintain a record of crashes involving their commercial motor vehicles.

In a notice posted on Aug. 7, the FMCSA announced plans to renew the requirement but asked the public for feedback. Currently, the regulation doesn’t require trucking companies to report the data to FMCSA. However, the carrier must produce the information when requested by federal, state or local officials.

Motor carriers are required to maintain an “accident register” consisting of information concerning all crashes involving their commercial motor vehicles for up to three years. If requested, the motor carrier must be able to provide the date, location, driver’s name, number of injuries, number of fatalities and whether certain hazardous materials were released. The carrier also must maintain copies of all crash reports required by insurers or government entities.

“This Information Collection Request supports the Department of Transportation goal of safety,” FMCSA wrote in the notice. “By requiring motor carriers to gather and record information concerning commercial motor vehicle accidents, FMCSA is strengthening its ability to assess the safety performance of motor carriers. This information is a valuable resource in agency initiatives to prevent and reduce the severity of commercial motor vehicle crashes.”

FMCSA asks the public to comment on any aspect of the information collection, including:

Whether the proposed collection is necessary for the performance of FMCSA’s functions

The accuracy of the estimated burden

Ways for FMCSA to enhance the quality, usefulness and clarity of the collected information

Ways that the burden could be minimized without reducing the quality of the collected information

The agency will accept comments through Oct. 10. To do so, click here or go to the regulations.gov website and enter Docket No. FMCSA-2023-0100. LL

