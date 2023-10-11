FMCSA renews exemption for harvest workers

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is granting provisional renewal of an exemption that allows custom harvester drivers with an intrastate-only restriction to operate in interstate commerce.

In a notice that was published in the Federal Register on Wednesday, Oct. 11, the FMCSA announced that it granted U.S. Custom Harvesters Inc., a two-year exemption that allows its drivers under the age of 21 to work in multiple states. Current regulations require interstate commercial driver’s license holders to be at least 21, while 18 is the minimum age for intrastate drivers.

FMCSA already provides an exception to the minimum age requirements for interstate custom harvester drivers, who travel from state to state helping farmers cut crops. However, states may include an intrastate-only restriction on the license. The exemption grants relief from this restriction.

“Custom harvester drivers will be able to display this exemption notice to help explain that when operating in that capacity, they are permitted to operate outside the state issuing their CDL even though the license has an intrastate-only restriction,” the agency wrote.

FMCSA previously granted USCHI a five-year exemption from Oct. 3, 2018 through Oct. 3, 2023. The harvesting group requested another five-year exemption. Instead, FMCSA opted for a two-year provisional renewal that began on Oct. 3, 2023 and is scheduled to end Oct. 3, 2025.

Unreported crashes

During the previous five-year period, FMCSA said that some crashes involving exempted drivers weren’t reported. FMCSA cited “miscommunication” as the likely culprit.

The lack of reporting prompted the agency to limit the exemption to two years instead of five. FMCSA also will use the two years to analyze the safety performance of under-21 custom harvester drivers compared to those 21 and older.

FMCSA said it obtained 14 police crash reports involving under-21 custom harvester drivers in the past five years. Considering the length of time and the lack of comparable data, the agency concluded that there is “insufficient information” to suggest that the exemption has hindered safety.

Under the terms of the exemption, USCHI must notify the agency within five days of any crash involving a driver operating under the exemption.

Comment period

Although the exemption already has been renewed, FMCSA will accept comments on the notice through Nov. 13. Comments may be made here, or by going to regulations.gov and entering Docket No. FMCSA-2017-0133. LL

