FMCSA renews carrier’s exemption despite heavy opposition

Despite a heavy number of comments in opposition, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration granted an exemption to a Missouri-based motor carrier.

Wilson Logistics is one of many trucking companies that have been allowed to be exempt from the regulation that requires a CDL holder to be seated in the passenger seat when a commercial learner’s permit holder is driving.

In 2021, the trucking company received a five-year exemption for learner’s permit holders who have passed the CDL skills test but haven’t obtained the document from their home state.

Wilson Logistics asked FMCSA in December 2025 to renew the exemption.

The agency published a notice in the Federal Register on Friday, Feb. 27, announcing that it had granted a five-year exemption.

The company touted its training program in its application, saying that since the exemption was granted in 2021, that 91.5% of its 1,381 CDL applicants successfully received licenses.

However, the vast majority of public comments urged FMCSA not to grant the exemption.

Out of the74 comments received, 65 opposed, five supported, and four did not take a stance.

According to the notice, some of the opponents contend that the applicant is using the exemption to cut costs and not for training.

“This is not driver training,” an anonymous commenter wrote. “It’s cheap labor while one sleeps.”

The agency, however, said it didn’t find any reason not to renew.

“FMCSA is unaware of any evidence of a degradation of safety attributable to the current exemption for Wilson Logistics drivers,” the agency wrote in the notice. “There is no indication of an adverse impact on safety while operating under the terms and conditions specified in the initial exemption or exemption renewal.”

Wilson Logistics’ exemption will run through Feb. 24, 2031.

Similar exemptions have been granted to Werner Enterprises, Covenant Logistics, CR England, New Prime, CRST and Stevens Transport. LL