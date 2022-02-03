FMCSA regulations waived ahead of Kentucky storm

The same winter storm that dumped snow in several Midwestern states earlier this week, is expected to bring as much as one-half inch of ice to portions of Kentucky.

With power outages, hazardous travel and tree damage expected, the National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning for central Kentucky until Friday morning.

IT’S COMING, PLEASE TAKE WARNING! District 3 upgraded to Ice Storm Warning for more counties. Please take this seriously.

State offices will be closed on Thursday as a State of Emergency has been declared by Gov. Beshear.

Click link for more info. #kywxhttps://t.co/A9avk5FSta https://t.co/latAz6Mbwq — KYTC District 3 (@KYTCDistrict3) February 2, 2022

On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency due to the impending winter storm.

As part of the declaration, relief from the hours of service imposed on commercial vehicles providing needed supplies, power restoration, removing debris and delivering gasoline, propane and diesel fuel within the affected areas has been granted.

In addition, a waiver is in place exempting commercial vehicle drivers from stopping at all weigh stations while responding to the affected areas. Commercial vehicles providing relief will also be exempt from permit fees for overweight/over-dimensional vehicles as well as International Registration Plan requirements.

A copy of this order, which is effective until Feb. 15, must be carried with any driver operating under its conditions. LL