FMCSA regional emergency extended, again

March 20, 2023

Land Line Staff

|

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is again extending a regional fuel emergency covering eight states.

Motor carriers and drivers providing emergency assistance in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah and Wyoming are now granted relief from the maximum driving time for property-carrying vehicles through April 16.

The emergency was first issued in December 2022 following the unexpected shutdown of the Suncor refinery in Commerce City, Colo., combined with severe winter storms and high demand that made it difficult to obtain necessary fuel for the affected states, says the FMCSA emergency.

The order was amended on Dec. 31, 2022, then extended and amended on Jan. 17 and extended again on Feb. 14. It was set to expire on March 17 before the most recent extension which enforces the waiver through mid-April.

Conditions and restrictions of the emergency order are as follows:

  • Nothing in this extension is a waiver of or exemption from an applicable requirement of any portion of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations.
  • Motor carriers or drivers subject to an out-of-service order are not eligible from this relief until that order has been rescinded in writing by the issuing jurisdiction.
  • Direct assistance terminates when the motor carrier dispatches a driver or commercial motor vehicle to another location to begin operations in commerce.
  • When a driver is moving from emergency relief efforts to normal operations, a 10-hour break is required when the total time a driver is engaged in emergency relief efforts, or in a combination of emergency relief and normal operations, equals or exceeds 14 hours.

FMCSA said it intends to “continually review” the status of this extension and may modify, extend or terminate as conditions warrant. LL

More Land Line news.

Related News

SMS brokers Unique electronic identifiers

Colorado

FMCSA eyes changes to rules for brokers

The FMCSA has taken several actions regarding brokers and rules related to them. And OOIDA has added its own comments to the debate.

By Mark Reddig | March 09

Truck photo by Marty Ellis for OOIDA

Federal

Sen. Thune speaks out against ‘damaging’ EPA rule on trucks

Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., is speaking out against “damaging” regulations, including one from the EPA that targets heavy-duty trucks.

By Mark Schremmer | March 20

Rep. Kevin Kiley, R-Calif.

Federal

Department of Labor nominee ‘worst choice,’ congressman says

The nominee to lead the U.S. Department of Labor is “the worst choice the president could have possibly made,” a member of Congress says.

By Mark Schremmer | March 17

USPS trick,. Photo by Jason Lawrence

Federal

Drug test for postal workers required too much info

Postal Service drivers were coerced into reporting personal medical info to their bosses or risk a ding on the Drug & Alcohol Clearinghouse

By Chuck Robinson | March 17