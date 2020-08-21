FMCSA receives another request to lower dashcam location

Another company is asking the FMCSA to allow their dash cameras to be mounted in a spot lower on the windshield than the regulations permit.

In a notice that was published in the Federal Register on Aug. 20, Netradyne asked the FMCSA to offer a five-year exemption for its Driveri Dash Cam because the company said the lower location “will allow for the optimal functionality of the advanced safety systems supported by the device while not obstructing the driver’s or passenger’s normal sightline views.”

The request is similar to one made earlier this month by J.J. Keller and Associates.

Current FMCSA regulations require such devices to be mounted not more than 4 inches below the upper edge of the area swept by the windshield wipers, or not more than 7 inches above the lower edge of the area swept by the windshield wipers and outside the driver’s sight lines to the road and highway signs and signals.

Netradyne wants to mount the device “in the approximate center of the windshield with bottom edge of the device housing approximately 8 inches below the upper edge of the area swept by the windshield wipers.”

In the exemption application, Netradyne touted the purported safety benefits that would be gained from its device.

“The Netradyne Driveri Dash Cam captures and analyzes 100% of driving time, giving fleets a comprehensive view of driver compliance, safety alerts, as well as great driving moments,” the company wrote. “Distracted driving events are captured and analyzed as they occur so that violations can be quickly addressed. Drivers are reminded with in-cap audio alerts and managers are notified on the alert via mobile app or the Driveri portal. Every stop sign and traffic signal is identified and analyzed for compliance measurement. Speed and proper management of following distance are determined based on visual detection of road signs, relative speed to traffic, and distance to other vehicles.”

The company also noted that FMCSA has granted similar exemptions in the past to such companies as Lytx.

FMCSA will accept comments on the exemption request until Sept. 21. Comments can be made here or by going to the regulations.gov website and entering Docket No. FMCSA-2020-0173.