FMCSA provides regulatory relief for transportation of baby formula

May 24, 2022

Mark Schremmer

|

The federal government is calling on truck drivers to help out with the nation’s shortage of baby formula.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has issued an emergency declaration that provides regulatory relief for motor carriers who are transporting baby formula or the ingredients needed for production.

President Joe Biden invoked the Defense Production Act on May 18 to increase baby formula production and require suppliers to direct ingredients to baby formula manufacturers as a priority. On Monday, May 23, the FMCSA issued an emergency declaration, exempting motor carriers in all 50 states and the District of Columbia who are providing direct emergency assistance from certain regulatory requirements in the hours of service.

The emergency declaration addresses a nationwide need for immediate transportation of baby formula and the ingredients needed for production, including whey, casein, corn syrup, hydrolyzed protein, and containers and packaging for baby formula.

“By execution of this emergency declaration, motor carriers and drivers providing direct assistance to the emergency in direct support of relief efforts related to the emergency as set out in this declaration are granted relief from 49 CFR § 395.3, maximum driving time for property-carrying vehicles, subject to the restrictions and conditions set forth herein,” the FMCSA wrote. “Direct assistance does not include routine commercial deliveries, including mixed loads with a nominal quantity of qualifying emergency relief added to obtain the benefits of this emergency declaration.”

To be eligible for the emergency exemption, the agency said the transportation must provide direct and immediate assistance to the restoration of baby formula supplies.

More details about the emergency declaration’s restrictions and conditions can be found here.

The declaration is set to remain in effect through June 30.

COVID-19 emergency declaration

In addition to the baby formula emergency, FMCSA has had a declaration in effect regarding the transportation of COVID-19 relief items for more than two years.

Earlier this month, the declaration added heating fuel to the list of qualifying loads.

The COVID-19 emergency declaration remains in effect through May 31. LL

PrePass

Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.

Related News

Driver training graphic by flatvectors

Federal

Driving school seeks exemption from instructors’ qualification requirements

A truck driving school says its instructors should be exempt from a driver training rule that requires them to have two years of driving experience.

By Mark Schremmer | May 24

Speed limiters could make avoiding crashes more difficult, truckers say Photo by Mary Wandler

Federal

Avoiding crashes sometimes prompts need for speed, truckers say

Truckers say a proposed speed limiter mandate would prevent them from accelerating to avoid crashes.

By Mark Schremmer | May 23

CDL not required for Recreation Vehicle Industry Association

Federal

FMCSA renews exemption for Recreation Vehicle Industry Association

FMCSA is renewing an exemption that allows certain drivers to operate without a commercial driver’s license.

By Mark Schremmer | May 19

White tractor-trailer, sunset. Image by 5m3photos

Federal

ATA wants more time to comment on speed limiter proposal

The American Trucking Associations has asked for more time to comment on a proposal that would mandate speed limiters on tractor-trailers.

By Mark Schremmer | May 19