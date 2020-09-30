FMCSA provides online tool to navigate HOS changes

For truck drivers still trying to get a handle on the new hours-of-service regulations, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has released an online tool to help drivers better understand the rules.

The new rules, which took effect on Sept. 29, expanded short-haul limits, updated the adverse driving condition provision, added a split-sleeper option, and modified the 30-minute break requirement.

According to FMCSA, its Educational Tool for Hours of Service (ETHOS) helps motor carriers and commercial motor vehicle drivers achieve a better understanding of the new hours-of-service regulations.

ETHOS provides drivers the opportunity to enter their duty statuses so that it can identify where potential violations may have occurred regarding the 11-hour driving limit, the 14-hour driving window, the 30-minute break, or the sleeper berth provision.

FMCSA said the tool “is for educational purposes only” and is designed to assist motor carriers and drivers in understanding the hours of service.

“The ETHOS identifies only potential violations and should not be relied on by motor carriers to monitor or evaluate hours-of-service compliance,” FMCSA wrote.

The agency also provides an overview of the four main rule changes and a fact sheet.

OOIDA Foundation videos

In addition to FMCSA’s resources, truckers also can also learn about the rule changes by watching five brief videos released by the OOIDA Foundation.

The research arm of OOIDA provides information about the overall rule, as well as specifics about each of the changes.

ELD updates

OOIDA has received reports from drivers that some ELD providers have not updated their devices to reflect the rule changes.

According to FMCSA, ELDS are not required to show violations. Instead, the devices are required only to record the actual time and events.

FMCSA’s Larry Minor discussed this issue at an August 2019 listening session in Dallas.

“That’s one of the things that we’re continuing to work with the ELD vendors on,” Minor said. “That is that we don’t require the ELDs to designate whether something is or is not a violation, rather than just capturing what actually happened.”

For truckers with ELDs that designated violations before the hours-of-service rule changes, it is important to note that may no longer be the case. LL