FMCSA proposes to expand windshield parameters for safety devices

July 2, 2021

Mark Schremmer

|

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is proposing a change to the regulations that would increase the area in which certain safety devices may be mounted on the interior windshield of a commercial motor vehicle.

A notice of proposed rulemaking is scheduled to be published in the Federal Register on Tuesday, July 6. The proposal is in response to a petition from Daimler Trucks North America.

In recent years, the FMCSA has granted several exemptions to the regulation that allowed windshield-mounted technology outside of the existing parameters as long as it didn’t block a driver’s sightlines. Rather than continuing to address specific exemption requests, FMCSA would require that devices mounted within the area swept by the windshield wipers to be located no more than 8.5 inches below the upper edge and no more than 7 inches above the lower edge of the swept area. The devices also would have to be located outside of the driver’s sight lines to the road and highway signs and signals.

The proposal also expands the definition of vehicle safety technology to include additional items that would qualify.

According to FMCSA, vehicle safety technology includes systems and items of equipment to promote driver, occupant and roadway safety. Examples of items in the proposed definition include lane departure warning systems, braking warning systems, driver camera systems, GPS devices, and traffic sign recognition.

Truck Master

Daimler petitioned the agency in March 2019 to initiate a rulemaking to amend the regulation to allow “safety-enhancing technologies” to be placed on the interior of the windshield within 8.5 inches below the upper edges of the area swept by the windshield wipers. FMCSA granted a limited exemption to Daimler in 2018, and this rulemaking would make that exemption permanent.

Once the notice of proposed rulemaking publishes in the Federal Register, the public will have 30 days to comment on the notice. Starting July 6, the public can go to the Regulations.gov website at comment by entering docket number FMCSA-2021-0037. LL

Lucas Oil

Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.

Related News

US Capitol at night

Federal

OOIDA: House highway bill was a vote against truckers

In a mostly partisan vote of 222-201, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a $715 billion highway bill. OOIDA spoke out against the bill.

By Mark Schremmer | July 01

OOIDA President Todd Spencer serves as a member on MCSAC

Federal

Driver retention, young drivers to be addressed at MCSAC meeting

FMCSA’s Motor Carrier Safety Advisory Committee will be asked this month if lowering the interstate driving age is the correct path forward.

By Mark Schremmer | July 01

U.S. Capitol, caution tape

Federal

Staged crashes amendment rejected from House highway bill

Several pro-trucker amendments to the highway bill were rejected by the House Rules Committee on Tuesday, June 29.

By Mark Schremmer | June 30

automated vehicles graphic

Federal

NHTSA mandates crash reports from automated vehicle companies

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will require crash reports for automated vehicles, the agency announced.

By Land Line Staff | June 29