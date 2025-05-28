FMCSA proposes removing rear guard label requirement

FMCSA plans to rescind the requirement that rear impact guards must be permanently marked or labeled with a certification from the manufacturer.

The notice of proposed rulemaking from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is scheduled to be published in the Federal Register on Friday, May 30.

“This proposal would eliminate an unintended regulatory burden on motor carriers without compromising safety, as this notice of proposed rulemaking would not affect the applicable Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard,” FMCSA wrote in the notice.

Late last year, FMCSA issued guidance explaining that faded or missing rear-impact guard labels do not indicate a compliance issue. The clarification was issued in response to efforts by the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance and the American Trucking Associations.

The guidance was an important step toward making the focus the condition of the rear-impact guards rather than the label. The proposal would eliminate the label requirement altogether and remove the need for the regulatory guidance related to faded or missing labels.

“The certification label or marking provides motor carrier purchasing new trailers or new impact guards to replace damaged devices with a means to determine whether the equipment is certified as meeting the FMVSS,” the agency wrote. “However, the labeling or marking requirement has proven problematic for motor carriers when the label or marking becomes illegible or wears off during the service life of the trailer or guard.”

How to comment

Once the notice is published in the Federal Register, the public will have 60 days to comment. To do so, go to Regulations.gov and enter Docket No. FMCSA-2025-0107. Comments will be accepted through July 29.

Deregulatory efforts

The proposal to rescind the rear guard label requirement appears to be part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s overall effort to reduce regulations.

On Tuesday, May 27, FMCSA announced a total of 20 proposals or final rules set to be published in the coming days. Many of the notices involve removing regulations that the agency believes will not compromise safety.

Some of those proposals include rescinding such requirements as having the electronic logging device operator’s manual inside the vehicle, possessing spare fuses and making CDL holders self-report motor vehicle violations to their state of domicile.

Earlier this year, the DOT asked the public to help identify regulations that could be modified, repealed or amended without hindering safety.

“The Department of Transportation seeks comments and information to assist DOT in identifying existing regulations, guidance, paperwork requirements and other regulatory obligations that can be modified or repealed, consistent with law, to ensure that DOT administrative actions do not undermine the national interest and that DOT achieves meaningful burden reduction while continuing to meet statutory obligations and ensure the safety of the U.S. transportation system,” the April 3 notice stated. LL