FMCSA preps for 2022 launch of entry-level driver training rule

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is launching a Training Provider Registry as part of the agency’s entry-level driver training rule, which goes into effect on Feb. 7.

According to the FMCSA website, the Training Provider Register “will help commercial driver’s license applicants connect with training providers who are self-certified to provide entry-level driver training.”

By entering an email address, truckers can sign up to receive information on entry-level driver requirements, requirements for training providers, registering as a training provider, training requirements and curricula, state driver’s license agency requirements, and website enhancements or new resources.

You can sign up for the updates here.

Entry-level driver training rule history

The long-awaited entry-level driver training rule was published on Dec. 7, 2016, giving the industry, state and federal agencies more than three years to comply as the rule was set to go into effect on Feb. 7, 2020. In January, 2020, FMCSA officially delayed implementation for two years.

FMCSA said at the time that the delay would give it time to complete development of the Training Provider Registry, which will allow training providers to self-certify that they meet the training requirements. OOIDA opposed the delay, saying the decision was in direct contradiction to FMCSA’s mission to reduce crashes.

The entry-level driver training rule details the curriculum for individuals seeking Class A and Class B CDLs to drive trucks and/or buses. Additional curriculum segments are included for specialized niches, like hazardous materials. The final rule was later amended to ease the transition from Class B to Class A licenses in May, reducing some of the theory curriculum requirements.

The rule does not include a specified amount of time required for behind-the-wheel training for either the range or on-road training. Instead, the agency opted for a proficiency-based approach that will accommodate individuals who learn at different paces. The trainers will be required to check off on a list of skills as each is mastered. LL