FMCSA Portal users must act by Dec. 1

A federal mandate aimed at improving the cybersecurity of government networks will soon affect users of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Portal account system.

Users will lose access to the Portal unless they create a login.gov account with multifactor authentication by Dec. 1.

Many industry stakeholders use the FMCSA Portal to access platforms that help ensure compliance with regulations. Those platforms include Licensing and Insurance, Motor Carrier Management Information Systems and Query Central.

Federal mandate

In 2021, President Joe Biden issued a White House Executive Order aimed at improving the nation’s cybersecurity. A 2021 investigation into FMCSA’s web servers outlined a variety of problems, including vulnerability to a malware attack.

Among the requirements of the order is that the federal government must deploy multifactor authentication and encryption. All federal agencies must comply by the end of 2023.

Multifactor authentication is a more secure method of verifying a person’s identity when accessing digital platforms. It requires two or more pieces of evidence to gain access to an account. The evidence, or factors, can include such things as a password, access card, facial recognition or fingerprints.

“The United States faces persistent and increasingly sophisticated malicious cyber campaigns that threaten the public sector, the private sector and ultimately the American people’s security and privacy,” Biden wrote in the executive order. “The federal government must improve its efforts to identify, deter, protect against, detect and respond to these actions and actors.”

How to set up an account

External users, including motor carriers, must go to FMCSA’s website and create a login.gov account by Dec. 1 to maintain access to the Portal.

The agency’s website provides step-by-step instructions on how to set up the account and notes that users’ FMCSA Portal email address should be the same as their login.gov email address.

Those who require additional assistance are encouraged to call 800-832-5660 or submit a question to the agency. LL