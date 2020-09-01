FMCSA pilot program looks at providing extra flexibility

When OOIDA petitioned the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration for hours-of-service reform in February 2018, the Association requested a provision that would allow drivers to pause the 14-hour clock for up to three hours as long as the driver is off duty.

The provision did not make it into FMCSA’s final rule on hours of service, which is set to take effect on Sept. 29. However, the new rules involving the split-sleeper provide similar benefits. The split-sleeper provision provides a pause option with a minimum of two hours and up to three hours. Drivers don’t necessarily have to take eight or seven hours in the sleeper later, because they could always take a 10-hour off-duty period and reset the on-duty clock for the next day.

While the provision offers some of the benefits OOIDA requested in its 2018 petition, FMCSA announced on Friday, Aug. 28, that it is planning a pilot program to look at possibly providing truckers an option more reminiscent of OOIDA’s original concept.

Proposed hours of service pilot program

The pilot program would allow drivers the ability to pause the clock for at least 30 minutes and up to three hours. The driver would be required to take 10 consecutive hours off-duty at the end of the shift.

FMCSA announced the proposal of the pilot program last week, but the notice still hasn’t been published in the Federal Register. Once it does, a 60-day public comment period is expected to follow. The agency said it believes that the ability to pause the clock could enable drivers to avoid traffic congestion.

Participation in this pilot program would be limited to a certain number of commercial driver’s license holders who meet the criteria specified for participating.

Mike Matousek, OOIDA’s manager of government affairs, told Land Line Now that the provision in the pilot program would provide truckers even more flexibility than what is offered in the upcoming split-sleeper rule.

“Say that a driver wants to stop for an hour for whatever reason,” Matousek said. “(Under the upcoming rules,) instead of stopping for an hour, you’d have to stop for two if you wanted to pause your clock and use the split.”

The provision in the pilot program would allow the driver to rest for one hour while pausing the clock and then get back on the road.

“There’s not a huge difference in the way it might look on paper, but it would provide quite a bit of flexibility to drivers,” Matousek said.

The pilot program – scheduled to operate for up to three years – would gather evidence to analyze the safety and feasibility of such a modification to the hours-of-service rules. FMCSA said the desired sample size is between 200 and 400 drivers.

To review the proposed pilot program, click here.

To qualify for participation in the pilot program, motor carriers must meet the following eligibility criteria:

Must have proper operating authority and registration.

Must have the minimum levels of financial responsibility, if applicable.

Must not be a high or moderate risk motor carrier as defined in the agency’s notice.

Must not have a conditional or unsatisfactory safety rating.

Must not have any enforcement actions within the past three years.

Must not have a crash rate above the national average.

Must not have a driver out-of-service rate above the national average.

Must not have a vehicle out-of-service rate above the national average.

In addition, motor carriers participating in the pilot program would be required to meet the following requirements:

Grant permission for drivers to participate in the Split Duty Period Pilot Program.

Agree to comply with all pilot program procedures. Grant permission for researchers to install a video-based onboard monitoring system and gather records of duty status information for each participating driver throughout the study duration.

Grant permission for drivers participating in the study to operate under the 14- hour on-duty window exemption.

Land Line’s Greg Grisolano contributed to this report.