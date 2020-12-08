FMCSA offers online Q&A about new hours of service

More than two months after the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s updated hours-of-service regulations went into effect, truck drivers still have plenty of questions about the new provisions and how they will be enforced.

FMCSA will have an online question-and-answer session regarding the new hours-of-service final rule on Thursday, Dec. 17 from 2-3 p.m. Eastern.

Registration for the FMCSA Q&A webinar can be done here. The agency advises those who wish to participate to register soon because space is limited and registration is required. A recording of the webinar will be posted on FMCSA’s hours-of-service webpage for people who were unable to attend the live session.

Questions regarding the new hours of service can be submitted in advance.

The new hours-of-service rules took effect on Sept. 29. The updated rules expanded short-haul limits, revised the adverse driving condition provision, added a split-sleeper option, and modified the 30-minute break requirement.

Early reports from drivers have ranged from appreciation for the added flexibility to confusion over the split-sleeper rule, and frustration over their electronic logging device not reflecting the changes to the regulations.

“The biggest thing I’m hearing from drivers about are questions about the split-sleeper and about their ELDs not being updated and showing them being in violation when they are following the new rules,” said Jim Jefferson, of OOIDA’s Business Services Department.

Soon after the rule changes went into effect on Sept. 29, OOIDA received reports from drivers that some ELD providers have not updated their devices to reflect the rule changes.

According to FMCSA, ELDS are not required to show violations. Instead, the devices are required only to record the actual time and events.

“The minimum requirements in the electronic logging device final rule do not require ELDs to identify hours-of-service violations,” the FMCSA website stated. “However, some ELD providers have elected to offer this as an add-on feature. If an ELD provider offers this add-on feature but does not update their device to reflect the new hours-of-service rules, the ELD may inaccurately identify hours-of-service violations. Motor carriers should contact their ELD provider with specific questions about what information their ELD displays.”

Since the ELD mandate went into effect, many truckers have been able to rely on their ELD to tell them whether or not they are in compliance with the hours of service. Devices that have not been updated to reflect the changes are forcing drivers to revert to the days of when they had to do the math themselves.

“We’ve been getting a lot of calls about why their ELD isn’t functioning,” Jefferson said. “All I can do is refer them to their ELD provider.”

FMCSA has created a fact sheet to help commercial motor vehicle drivers navigate through the rule changes. LL