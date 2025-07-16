FMCSA nominee plans to take highway patrol experience into role

Having spent decades in law enforcement, Derek Barrs has firsthand experience of the devastating effects caused by a highway crash.

As part of Barrs’ confirmation hearing to become administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, he told lawmakers that he would use that experience as motivation to improve highway safety.

“I have witnessed the devastating aftermath of crashes,” Barrs told the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation on Wednesday, July 16. “I’ve stood beside first-responders, comforted grieving families and seen how a single moment can ripple through an entire community.”

Barrs cited statistics indicating that 5,730 people were killed in crashes involving large trucks and buses in 2023.

“These are not just statistics – they are parents, children, colleagues, and friends,” Barrs said. “Every life lost is one too many. No one should have to see the horrific aftermath of a crash like what I and so many first responders have seen. No family should have to endure that kind of loss. If confirmed, I will make roadway safety my highest priority.”

Barrs previously had roles with the Florida Department of Transportation, the Florida Highway Patrol and the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance.

The nominee to lead FMCSA used his submitted testimony to acknowledge the hard work of truck drivers.

“The trucking industry touches all of our lives,” Barrs wrote. “Commercial drivers transport over 70% of our nation’s freight and share the road with us every day. These professionals are the backbone of our economy, working long hours – often away from their families – to ensure we have the goods we rely on. I deeply respect their dedication and understand the delicate balance between enhancing safety and enabling efficient freight movement. I salute and value the American truck driver and thank them for their work.”

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association supports Barrs’ nomination.

“During Mr. Barrs’ time as a leader at CVSA, we appreciated his willingness to hear the concerns of small-business truckers and take them into account during the Alliance’s work, and we believe he will continue this commitment to working with the men and women who make their living behind the wheel as administrator,” OOIDA wrote in a letter to the Senate committee signed by President Todd Spencer.

In addition to Barrs, the Senate committee also discussed the nominations of Jonathan Morrison as administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Paul Roberti as administrator of the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.

It is unclear when the Senate will vote on the three nominations. LL