FMCSA nominee Derek Barrs finds support from trucking industry

The trucking industry is showing support for Derek Barrs’ nomination to lead the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

In recent days, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association and American Trucking Associations issued statements about Barrs being a good choice to lead the agency.

“We look forward to working with him to advance the priorities of small-business truckers across America, including fighting freight fraud, rolling back unnecessary regulations and closing regulatory loopholes to ensure the safest truck drivers remain in the industry,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer wrote. “We encourage a swift confirmation by the full Senate so Mr. Barrs can further implement DOT’s recently announced ‘Pro-Trucker Package’ to improve the safety of our roadways.”

Earlier this week, the Senate Commerce Committee advanced Barrs’ nomination by a party-line vote of 15-13.

Next, the full Senate is expected to vote on Derek Barrs’ confirmation, but it is unclear when that will occur.

Barrs’ knowledge of the trucking industry, as well as his “willingness to hear the concerns of small-business truckers,” has helped him gain support from OOIDA and others. Barrs previously held roles with the Florida Department of Transportation, the Florida Highway Patrol and the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance.

“Over the past 20 years, Derek Barrs has built his career in law enforcement and the commercial motor vehicle industry around one singular goal: to make our roads safer for all motorists,” ATA President Chris Spear said. “We appreciate the members of the Senate Commerce Committee recognizing Derek’s laudable commitment by voting to approve his nomination to be FMCSA administrator. This role is vitally important to the 8.5 million Americans who work in trucking-related jobs … We urge the Senate to confirm him to this position at the earliest possible opportunity.”

On Thursday, July 31, President Donald Trump urged the Senate to remain in session and confirm a backlog of nominees before taking the annual August recess.

“The Senate must stay in Session, taking no recess, until the entire Executive Calendar is CLEAR,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “We have to save our Country from the Lunatic Left. Republicans, for the health and safety of the USA, DO YOUR JOB, and confirm All Nominees. They should NOT BE FORCED TO WAIT. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Other trucking-related nominees awaiting a full Senate confirmation vote include Jonathan Morrison (NHTSA administrator) and Paul Roberti (PHMSA administrator). LL