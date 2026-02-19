FMCSA moves forward with regulatory purge

Soon, truck drivers will find a few less requirements in the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulation Handbook.

On Thursday, Feb. 19, FMCSA issued a dozen deregulatory actions that will take effect on March 23.

The U.S. Department of Transportation began the deregulatory effort in May 2025, announcing proposals to withdraw dozens of rules across several agencies that were either “redundant” or had no “real-life application.”

“Big government has been a big failure,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said last year. “Under President Trump’s leadership, my department is slashing duplicative and outdated regulations that are unnecessarily burdensome, waste taxpayer dollars and fail to ensure safety. These are common-sense changes that will help us build a more efficient government that better reflects the needs of the American people.”

Now, FMCSA is moving forward, announcing final rules to rescind requirements, including those involving rear-impact-guard labels and spare fuses.

Rear-impact guard labels

FMCSA will officially rescind the requirement that the rear-impact guard must be permanently marked or labeled with the manufacturer’s certification.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association supported the decision, saying that a missing label should not be considered a violation.

“The presence of a certification label or marking serves no safety function after the trailer has been manufactured and sold to a motor carrier,” OOIDA wrote in its comments, signed by President Todd Spencer. “Once the trailer is on the road, these labels can quickly become illegible or deteriorate during the service life of the trailer. The lack of a certification label has no bearing on the structural integrity or proper mounting of the rear impact protection guard.”

Other deregulatory actions

OOIDA was supportive of all the actions, calling them examples of “common-sense regulatory reform.” LL