FMCSA moves closer to new registration system

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is once again asking industry stakeholders to provide feedback on the agency’s efforts to modernize its registration system.

FMCSA’s Registration Modernization Stakeholder Day III will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Eastern on Oct. 21 at the U.S. Department of Transportation headquarters in Washington, D.C. The meeting will be a hybrid event with opportunities to attend virtually. In-person space is limited to about 100 people.

The agency has been working for the past year to develop a new registration system that will streamline the process for new applicants as well as for existing registered entities. According to an FMCSA fact sheet, the agency plans to begin rolling out the new system in phases beginning in 2025.

“FMCSA’s goal with the launch of the new registration system is to simplify the registration process, streamline identification, improve the user experience and incorporate enhanced verification tools,” the agency wrote.

How to register

Those who would like to attend in person can register until the end of the day on Monday, Oct. 14, unless capacity is reached before then. In-person registration instructions can be found here.

“Those attending in person will have the opportunity to test the new FMCSA registration system,” the agency wrote. “Since in-person capacity is limited, we will only accept a maximum of two representatives from the same company or affiliation.”

Virtual attendees also have through Monday, Oct. 14 to register. That can be done here.

Previous registration meetings

FMCSA previously held registration stakeholder meetings in January and May. At those meetings, much of the focus has been on preventing fraud.

Ken Riddle, FMCSA’s director for the Office of Registration and Safety Information, has said that freight fraud is at an “all-time high.”

The new registration system will aim to enhance verification and reduce fraud in several ways:

New identity verification software and user account roles will protect and control system access.

New business verification and information edit checks will validate key information, such as the principal place of business address.

The system will support automated, secure processes for company officials and their support users, such as insurance filers, service providers and blanket companies, to conduct business electronically.

FMCSA has created a Resources Hub for information about what it plans for its registration system. LL