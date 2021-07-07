FMCSA launches Training Provider Registry

July 7, 2021

Mark Schremmer

|

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has launched its Training Provider Registry.

In June, FMCSA finalized its decision to extend the compliance date for its entry-level driver training rule until Feb. 7.

“The Training Provider Registry improves highway safety by supporting FMCSA’s goal of ensuring that only qualified drivers are behind the wheel of commercial motor vehicles,” the agency wrote. “The registry will connect entry-level drivers with training providers who can equip them with the knowledge to safely operate commercial motor vehicles which a commercial learner’s permit or commercial driver’s license is required.”

The agency said it will review all registration requests to ensure that the information provided is complete and in alignment with program requirements.

TruckFridge

Answers to a list of frequently asked questions involving the Training Provider Registry can be found here.

The entry-level driver training rule regulations establish minimum training requirements for entry-level commercial motor vehicle operators in interstate and intrastate commerce who are applying for a Class A or Class B CDL for the first time, upgrading their CDL, or applying for a hazmat, passenger, or school bus endorsement for the first time.

The wait for an entry-level driver training rule has been a long one.

The entry-level driver training rule was published on Dec. 7, 2016, giving the industry, state and federal agencies more than three years to comply as the rule was set to go into effect on Feb. 7, 2020. In January 2020, FMCSA officially delayed implementation for two years.

OOIDA opposed the delay, saying the decision was in direct contradiction to FMCSA’s mission to reduce crashes.

The entry-level driver training rule details the curriculum for individuals seeking Class A and Class B CDLs to drive trucks and/or buses. Additional curriculum segments are included for specialized niches, like hazardous materials.

The rule does not include a specified amount of time required for behind-the-wheel training for either range or on-road training. LL

Lucas Oil

Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.

Related News

FMCSA proposes expanded windshield parameters for safety devices

Federal

FMCSA proposes to expand windshield parameters for safety devices

FMCSA proposes to increase the area in which certain safety devices may be mounted on the interior windshield of a commercial motor vehicle.

By Mark Schremmer | July 02

US Capitol at night

Federal

OOIDA: House highway bill was a vote against truckers

In a mostly partisan vote of 222-201, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a $715 billion highway bill. OOIDA spoke out against the bill.

By Mark Schremmer | July 01

OOIDA President Todd Spencer serves as a member on MCSAC

Federal

Driver retention, young drivers to be addressed at MCSAC meeting

FMCSA’s Motor Carrier Safety Advisory Committee will be asked this month if lowering the interstate driving age is the correct path forward.

By Mark Schremmer | July 01

U.S. Capitol, caution tape

Federal

Staged crashes amendment rejected from House highway bill

Several pro-trucker amendments to the highway bill were rejected by the House Rules Committee on Tuesday, June 29.

By Mark Schremmer | June 30