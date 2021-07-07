FMCSA launches Training Provider Registry

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has launched its Training Provider Registry.

In June, FMCSA finalized its decision to extend the compliance date for its entry-level driver training rule until Feb. 7.

“The Training Provider Registry improves highway safety by supporting FMCSA’s goal of ensuring that only qualified drivers are behind the wheel of commercial motor vehicles,” the agency wrote. “The registry will connect entry-level drivers with training providers who can equip them with the knowledge to safely operate commercial motor vehicles which a commercial learner’s permit or commercial driver’s license is required.”

The agency said it will review all registration requests to ensure that the information provided is complete and in alignment with program requirements.

Answers to a list of frequently asked questions involving the Training Provider Registry can be found here.

The entry-level driver training rule regulations establish minimum training requirements for entry-level commercial motor vehicle operators in interstate and intrastate commerce who are applying for a Class A or Class B CDL for the first time, upgrading their CDL, or applying for a hazmat, passenger, or school bus endorsement for the first time.

The wait for an entry-level driver training rule has been a long one.

The entry-level driver training rule was published on Dec. 7, 2016, giving the industry, state and federal agencies more than three years to comply as the rule was set to go into effect on Feb. 7, 2020. In January 2020, FMCSA officially delayed implementation for two years.

OOIDA opposed the delay, saying the decision was in direct contradiction to FMCSA’s mission to reduce crashes.

The entry-level driver training rule details the curriculum for individuals seeking Class A and Class B CDLs to drive trucks and/or buses. Additional curriculum segments are included for specialized niches, like hazardous materials.

The rule does not include a specified amount of time required for behind-the-wheel training for either range or on-road training. LL