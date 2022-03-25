FMCSA, Labor Department take message directly to drivers

March 25, 2022

Mark Schremmer

FMCSA’s Robin Hutcheson and Jack Van Steenberg with OOIDA’s Todd Spencer at MATS 2022
FMCSA acting Administrator Robin Hutcheson and FMCSA Executive Director and Chief Safety Officer Jack Van Steenburg speak with OOIDA President Todd Spencer in between information sessions at the Mid-America Trucking Show.
(Photo by Mark Schremmer)

 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and the U.S. Department of Labor used the Mid-America Trucking Show to inform truck drivers and motor carriers about some of its latest programs.

Specifically, the agencies used two one-hour sessions on Friday, March 25, to discuss such issues as detention time and explain the entry-level driver training program, the Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse and a 90-day trucking apprenticeship challenge.

The FMCSA leadership also took the opportunity to thank drivers for all they do to keep America’s economy moving.

“While we are here to share information with you during this session, I want you to know that every minute we’ve been here up to this point has been about listening in,” FMCSA acting Administrator Robin Hutcheson said. “We’re hearing directly from you – the drivers. I want to say that you are an essential workforce. We know that … For everything you do for this country, thank you.”

FMCSA Executive Director and Chief Safety Officer Jack Van Steenburg noted truck driver’s efforts throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Let’s be realistic, folks – you’re the ones who got us through the pandemic,” he said. “I’m not saying we’re out of it now, but you were the ones operating state to state getting us through the pandemic and delivering us all of those goods and services that we need and use every day.”

Detention time and compensation

Hutcheson briefly mentioned the White House Trucking Action plan that includes separate studies looking at driver compensation and detention time.

In January, the Department of Transportation released details about the start of each study.

FMCSA will partner with the Transportation Research Board to conduct a study on the various methods of driver compensation and how they affect safety and driver retention. The detention time study will focus on its effects on safety and compensation.

“We’ve been directed to do a few studies. Those will take a little time, but we hope when we come back to MATS in the coming years that we will be able to report to you on these key studies,” Hutcheson said. “We’ve been directed to look at detention time and how that affects people’s pay and to look at overall driver compensation.”

Hutcheson told the media on Thursday that the agency is anticipating an 18-month timeline for the studies.

Entry-level driver training

FMCSA’s new entry-level driver training standards took effect Feb. 7.

The regulations set the baseline for training requirements for entry-level drivers. This includes those applying under these circumstances:

  • Obtain a Class A or Class B CDL for the first time.
  • Upgrade an existing Class B CDL to a Class A CDL.
  • Obtain a school bus, passenger, or hazardous materials endorsement for the first time.

The rule did not include a minimum number of behind-the-wheel training hours.

More about the requirements for drivers and training providers can be found here.

Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse

FMCSA walked through the requirements of the Clearinghouse and noted that commercial drivers can’t take marijuana even if it is legal in his or her state.

The agency also reminded drivers that refusing a test is the equivalent to testing positive for a banned substance.

More information about the Clearinghouse can be found here.

Apprenticeships

The U.S. Department of Labor spent the second hour on Friday discussing a 90-day trucking apprenticeship challenge aimed at recruiting and eventually retaining more drivers in the industry.

According to Fastport, 94% of new truck driver apprentices remain at their employer after their apprenticeship has ended. LL

Panel at the U.S. Department of Labor and FMCSA joint session on March 25 at MATS.
Dave Harrison (from left), executive director of workforce development and government relations at Fastport; Martin Garsee, executive director of National Association of Publicly Funded Truck Driving Schools; Sharae Moore, CEO and founder of SHE Trucking; Earl Taylor, ATA Road Team Captain; and David Pike, director of recruiting for NFI Industries Inc., comprised the panel at the U.S. Department of Labor and FMCSA joint session on March 25 at MATS. (Photo by SJ Munoz)
