FMCSA, Labor Department focus on preventing sexual assault in trucking

April 27, 2022

Land Line Media

|

The U.S. Department of Labor and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration are hosting a virtual roundtable discussion aimed at ending sexual assault in the trucking industry.

A Day of Action to Promote Safety and Prevent Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment in the Trucking Industry is scheduled for 3-4:30 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, April 28.

The Department of Labor posted a tweet about the virtual roundtable discussion on Tuesday.

 

You can register to attend the webinar by clicking here.

The Labor Department also posted a blog about the roundtable discussion on its website.

“The trucking industry has the potential to offer drivers a fulfilling career with good pay and benefits,” the Department of Labor wrote. “However, the prevalence of sexual assault and sexual harassment is very high, serving as a major obstacle to women’s participation and retention in the sector. There is no place for this in any workplace, including the trucking industry.”

Resources

In March, FMCSA provided some information on its website about what resources are available to assist commercial motor vehicle drivers who experience sexual harassment or sexual assault.

“Anyone who is the victim of a sexual assault should immediately report such incidents to local law enforcement authorities for criminal investigation,” FMCSA wrote. “For drivers who experience sexual harassment or discriminatory actions in the workplace, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is the federal agency charged with investigating such claims.

“The EEOC also has authority to pursue settlements, or file lawsuits against companies or individuals found to have violated the law. More information on employees’ rights and how to file a complaint with the EEOC can be found on their website. State or local fair employment practice agencies would be another potential resource for drivers subject to workplace sexual harassment or discrimination.”

The agency also provided its FMCSA information line of 800-832-5660.

Women of Trucking Advisory Board

FMCSA also recently launched its Women of Trucking Advisory Board.

The agency, which accepted nominations to the board through April 15, is expected to focus on four areas:

  • Evaluating barriers and trends that affect women in trucking across the country and ways to support women pursuing careers in trucking.
  • Identifying opportunities to expand roles for women and increase the number of women in the trucking industry.
  • Advising on policies that provide education, training, mentorship or outreach to women in the trucking industry.
  • Reviewing opportunities to enhance safety, training, mentorship, and education for women in the trucking industry. LL
