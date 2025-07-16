FMCSA issues waiver as states struggle with medical certification changes

In the throes of a major update to medical certification for commercial drivers, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has issued a waiver to help states and medical examiners comply with the new rules.

In late June, the Medical Examiner’s Certification Integration Rule went into effect. The new regulations eliminate the need for drivers to carry a paper copy of their medical certification card, with medical examiners electronically submitting results to FMCSA and state licensing agencies.

According to FMCSA, the implementation of the rule marks a “major advancement in the safety and integrity of the commercial driver licensing process.” While that may be the case, some states were unprepared for the change.

The agency said that as of June 23 – the day the regulation went into effect – 37 states were fully compliant with the new rule, with the remaining states expected to meet all requirements “in the coming months.” This week, the agency said that 38 states are now compliant.

On Monday, July 14, the agency issued a waiver for commercial drivers license holders to assist those states that were lagging behind on complying with the implementation of the medical certification rule.

The waiver allows CDL holders to continue to use paper copies of medical examiner’s certificates as proof of their medical certification for up to 15 days after the date the certificate is issued.

“Through this waiver, FMCSA recognizes that some drivers may face delays as certified medical examiners and State Driver’s Licensing Agencies transition from the paper-based process to the secure, electronic transmission of driver medical certification information under the Medical Examiner’s Certification Integration (NRII) final rule,” the agency said. “FMCSA has determined that it is in the public interest to issue a waiver so that drivers with valid medical certification and their employers are not negatively impacted for delays outside of their control during the transition to NRII.”

Additionally, the agency said it has issued a recommendation to certified medical examiners that they continue issuing paper copies of the certification to drivers – on top of submitting results electronically – during the implementation period.

The wavier is set to expire on Oct. 12. LL