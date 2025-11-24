FMCSA green-lights pair of brake light exemptions

A company and an association representing the tank truck industry recently received exemptions from the FMCSA to use pulsating brake lights.

On Nov. 17, FMCSA published separate notices that it approved exemption renewals for Grote Industries and National Tank Truck Carriers.

Grote Industries

In January, FMCSA announced that Grote Industries sought a five-year exemption renewal that allows motor carriers to install amber brake-activated warning lamps on the rear of their trailers.

The company previously received an exemption in 2020, set to expire on Dec. 2, 2025. In its application, Grote told FMCSA that lights had been installed on more than 80,000 vehicles that have traveled more than 250 million miles.

Grote added that one of its national fleet customers reported a 33% decrease in rear-end collisions since it began using pulsating brake lamps.

FMCSA received eight comments on the request, with six in support and two commenters questioning the effectiveness.

On Nov. 17, FMCSA renewed the exemption for another five years through Dec. 2, 2030.

“FMCSA is not aware of any evidence showing that the operation of brake-activated auxiliary pulsating lamps on trailers and van body trucks in accordance with the conditions of the original exemption has resulted in any degradation in safety,” the agency wrote. “FMCSA acknowledges the concerns that the use of amber brake-activated pulsating warning lamps may lead to confusion among drivers. However, the available data reported by the petitioner indicates that despite any potential for confusion among drivers, the auxiliary brake-activated lamps are associated with improvements in both crash frequency and outcomes for the CMVs equipped with the technology.”

National Tank Truck Carriers

Similar to Grote, the National Tank Truck Carriers requested a five-year exemption renewal in October, following a 2020 renewal.

The exemption allows motor carriers operating tank trailers to install a red or amber brake-activated pulsating lamp on the back of a tank trailer in addition to the steady-burning brake lamps required by regulation.

“The exemption in its current form continues to offer tank truck motor carriers a voluntary, safety-enhancing option with demonstrated effectiveness in reducing rear-end collisions – particularly critical for tank trailers transporting hazardous materials,” the National Tank Truck Carriers’ William Lusk wrote in the exemption application. “Denial of the extension would impose unnecessary financial burdens on carriers that have invested in this proven technology and would likely have adverse roadway safety consequences for motorists.”

National Tank Truck Carriers’ exemption was good through Oct. 8. FMCSA approved a renewal through Oct. 8, 2030, last month, but the agency was unable to publish the notice in the Federal Register because of the government shutdown. With the government running again, FMCSA gave formal approval on Nov. 17. LL