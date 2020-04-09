FMCSA grants waiver to permit third-party CDL test examiners

April 9, 2020

Mark Schremmer

|

The FMCSA is granting a waiver that will allow states to use third-party CDL test examiners while state driver licensing agencies are closed, the agency announced on Thursday, April 9.

“This waiver allows third-party CDL test examiners previously authorized by the state to administer the CDL skills test to also administer the CDL knowledge test without completing a CDL knowledge test training course,” FMCSA wrote in its notice of the waiver.

The waiver will remain in effect until June 30 or when President Donald Trump’s declaration of national emergency ends.

“This waiver is in response to COVID-19 outbreaks and the immediate risk they present to public health, safety, and welfare,” FMCSA wrote. “A number of states are experiencing greater than normal employee absences or have closed offices of their state driver licensing agencies …

truckstop-300x250-4-20
cat-scale-300x250-3-20

“Given the public health emergency, there is a public need for immediate transportation of essential supplies, equipment and persons, which requires an adequate and sustained supply of drivers trained to operate a commercial motor vehicle. This waiver provides needed relief from the specified Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations for states and state driver licensing agencies.”

The agency said that the continued availability of CDL knowledge testing will help maintain an adequate number of commercial motor vehicle drivers to deliver essential supplies across the country.

The waiver does not apply to third-party CDL test examiners who have not maintained their certification nor to those who had not completed a CDL test examiners training course before April 9.

FMCSA said the waiver will not negatively impact safety because those who had taken a CDL skills test examiner training course would have already received training on two of the three required units of instruction.

“In addition, this waiver will not negatively impact safety, because the CDL knowledge tests are easier to administer than the skills tests,” FMCSA wrote. “The CDL knowledge test examiner has minimal direct involvement in administering the tests. The knowledge tests require the administration of written multiple-choice tests and approximately four hours of CDL test examiner training.”

bench-300x250-2-20
pureflow-300x250-12-19
centramatic-300x250-2-20

Other recent FMCSA news:

Mark Schremmer

Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and nearly two decades of journalism experience to our staff.

Related News

Food trucks in Washington, D.C.

Federal

OOIDA thanks FHWA for allowing food trucks at rest areas

OOIDA applauded the FHWA for allowing states to permit the use of food trucks at rest areas and criticized Natso for attempting to stop states from doing so.

By Mark Schremmer | April 09

U.S. adjusts hours at border crossings due to COVID-19 crisis

Federal

U.S. adjusts hours for border crossings due to COVID-19 crisis

Several ports of entry on the U.S. border crossings with Canada and Mexico are now operating under a different schedule due to COVID-19.

By Land Line Staff | April 08

OOIDA opposes motion picture group’s exemption request

Federal

OOIDA opposes motion picture group’s exemption request

OOIDA opposed a motion picture group’s request for an exemption to the FMCSA’s Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse pre-employment full query.

By Mark Schremmer | April 07

UCR enforcement pushed back until July 1

Federal

UCR enforcement pushed back until July 1

The Unified Carrier Registration Board asked states to delay enforcement until July 1. The fees for the UCR 2020 registration year were finalized Feb. 13.

By Land Line Staff | April 07