FMCSA grants provisional cargo securement exemption

Ag haulers, heads up. In a rare move, the Federal Motor Carrier Administration has granted an exemption from the regs. The agency has granted a provisional exemption renewal regarding cargo securement to the Agricultural and Food Transporters Conference.

Notice of the exemption renewal was published in the Federal Register on Tuesday, June 18.

The exemption allows alternative methods for the securement of agricultural commodities transported in wood and plastic boxes and bins and large fiberglass tubs, as well as hay, straw and cotton bales that are grouped into larger singular units. Motor carriers and commercial motor vehicles operating under this exemption must comply with all other applicable regulations.

AFTC first applied for an exemption in 2015, stating that it would enhance safety because the alternative securement methods exceed existing standards.

In 2019, FMCSA granted a five-year exemption. AFTC requested a five-year renewal of the exemption. Instead, the agency granted a provisional renewal that will run through Oct. 15 so that it can collect feedback from the public and analyze applicable data.

“FMCSA anticipates granting a full five-year exemption from the requirements … when the provisional exemption expires, unless it obtains evidence demonstrating that the exemption would not maintain an equivalent level of safety as the existing regulations,” the agency wrote in the notice.

In addition, the agency said there is no crash data to indicate whether the shifting or falling of an agricultural commodity has been the primary cause of a crash.

“FMCSA is not aware of any evidence showing the operation of the alternative securement methods allowed by the original exemption has resulted in any degradation in safety,” the agency wrote. “Moreover, the information provided by AFTC in its renewal application supports the conclusion that these alternative securement methods maintain the requisite statutory level of safety.”

How to comment

The agency will accept comments on the exemption request through July 18. Comments can be made by clicking here or by going to Regulations.gov and entering FMCSA-2017-0319-0008. LL

Read additional articles about cargo securement exemptions.